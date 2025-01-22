Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH HIPTECH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 40 Triệu

Mức lương Đến 40 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - Lavita Charm, số 58, đường số 1, phường Trường Thọ,Hồ Chí Minh

Project Description:

Customer is startup in Australia.

Build AI chat-bot platform.

This platform like Chat-GPT.

Key Responsibilities:

Take responsibility for eliciting business requirements using interviews, document analysis, use cases, tasks, and workflow analysis.

Evaluate information gathered from multiple sources, decompose high-level information into details, abstract up from low-level information to a general understanding.

Produce and maintain product documentation (writing functional requirements documentation and user stories).

Create clear and concise project supportive diagrams (use case, data flow, and process flow diagrams).

Ability to create mockups and wireframes.

Join meeting with customer and End User to determine customer requirements.

2+ years of professional experience in business analysis.

Good knowledge in practices and techniques of business analysis, requirement gathering, gap analysis, requirements management, and dependencies tracking.

Strong analytical skills to think through complex scenarios and create simplicity out of complexity.

Familiarity with UI, UX principles, and best practices.

Fluent in English.

Must have good communication, analytical and logical thinking.

Arrange a working time when there is the pressure at work.

Proactive, self-controlling tasks, teamwork.

Be able to get job after Tet holiday

Be able to work on projects with international full-grown customers and exchange knowledge with specialists and experts from top IT corporations.

Competitive salary package based on your competence plus Annual Bonus and Project Performance Bonus.

“HIPTECH care” health insurance which is exclusive for HIPTECH employees.

12 Annual leave days.

Annual health check-up.

13th-month Salary.

Team-building activities and Company Trip

