Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty Trách Nhiệm Hữu Hạn Một Thành Viên Agreso làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 18 - 39 Triệu

Công Ty Trách Nhiệm Hữu Hạn Một Thành Viên Agreso
Ngày đăng tuyển: 13/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 15/12/2024
Công Ty Trách Nhiệm Hữu Hạn Một Thành Viên Agreso

Nhân viên kinh doanh

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại Công Ty Trách Nhiệm Hữu Hạn Một Thành Viên Agreso

Mức lương
18 - 39 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương 18 - 39 Triệu

Mô tả Công việc
Agreso stands for more than just a name; it embodies our commitment to sustainable agricultural solutions. We're focused on the core challenges of promoting regenerative agriculture. Our mission is rooted in ecological balance, biodiversity, and environmental protection, all while fostering a culture of learning and personal growth for every employee.
You, the individual we seek, have the potential to discover your place within our vision. Perhaps you are a recent graduate, brimming with aspirations to contribute to global agricultural advancements. Or maybe you are a seasoned professional in search of a meaningful environment that values depth and integrity. At Agreso, we cultivate a regenerative atmosphere where each person has the opportunity to unleash their full potential, harmonizing individual growth with collective success. Here, we turn innovative ideas into impactful actions, achieving remarkable results akin to the world's most iconic organizations-think Apple, Google, Wageningen....
In the realm of regenerative agriculture, after years of dedicated research and practice in biodiversity and sustainable supply systems, we're excited to introduce our models and products to a global audience. To support this mission, we are on the lookout for exceptional teammates for the roles of Global Agricultural Business Development Specialist (IQF Frozen Segment) and Sustainable Agricultural Marketing Specialist.
At Agreso, we believe in developing our human resources as the bedrock of our operations. Energy, values, and skills are the three pillars we evaluate when determining how well you fit within our environment. Each organization defines success uniquely. For us, success is measured by employees who continually upgrade themselves, striving to become the best versions of who they can be, in alignment with Agreso's standards.
As the founder, my hope is simple: you are that person. Embrace our message, and apply yourself according to our criteria. I look forward to meeting you at the next interview.
Main Responsibilities
Market Development:
Dive deep into market research and analysis to identify needs. Proactively engage with customers to forge strategic partnerships that foster sustainable growth. Your insights will be crucial in shaping comprehensive solutions that resonate with our vision.
Business Strategy:
Craft and execute product and supply strategies that align with customer demands. Your strategic thinking will drive our agricultural initiatives forward.
Cross-Department Collaboration:
Collaborate seamlessly with production, marketing, and R&D teams to ensure our products not only meet but exceed market expectations and quality standards.
Performance Evaluation:
Monitor progress and impact, delivering insightful reports to management. Your analytical skills will help us continuously refine our approach.
Training and Development:
Commit to personal growth and learning, aligning your development with the collective journey of Agreso.
Với Mức Lương 18 - 39 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Yêu Cầu Công Việc
Requirements
Education:
Bachelor's degree in Economics with a minimum GPA of 3.2. IELTS 8.0 or equivalent preferred.
Experience:
Fresh graduates are welcome, but we also seek candidates with 3-5 years of experience in agricultural business development, especially in IQF or frozen foods.
Skills:
Exceptional communication and negotiation abilities.
Strong market analysis and strategic planning skills.
Creative thinker with the ability to work independently.
Proficient in office tools and project management software.
Passion:
A genuine passion for sustainable agriculture and community development is essential.

Tại Công Ty Trách Nhiệm Hữu Hạn Một Thành Viên Agreso Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Chế độ bảo hiểm
Du Lịch
Phụ cấp
Du lịch nước ngoài
Đồng phục
Chế độ thưởng
Chăm sóc sức khỏe
Đào tạo
Tăng lương
Công tác phí
Nghỉ phép năm

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Trách Nhiệm Hữu Hạn Một Thành Viên Agreso

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty Trách Nhiệm Hữu Hạn Một Thành Viên Agreso

Công Ty Trách Nhiệm Hữu Hạn Một Thành Viên Agreso

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Thôn 1, Xã Nghĩa Hưng, Huyện Chư Păh, Tỉnh Gia Lai

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

