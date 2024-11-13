Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty Trách Nhiệm Hữu Hạn Một Thành Viên Agreso làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 18 - 39 Triệu

Mô tả Công việc

Agreso stands for more than just a name; it embodies our commitment to sustainable agricultural solutions. We're focused on the core challenges of promoting regenerative agriculture. Our mission is rooted in ecological balance, biodiversity, and environmental protection, all while fostering a culture of learning and personal growth for every employee.

You, the individual we seek, have the potential to discover your place within our vision. Perhaps you are a recent graduate, brimming with aspirations to contribute to global agricultural advancements. Or maybe you are a seasoned professional in search of a meaningful environment that values depth and integrity. At Agreso, we cultivate a regenerative atmosphere where each person has the opportunity to unleash their full potential, harmonizing individual growth with collective success. Here, we turn innovative ideas into impactful actions, achieving remarkable results akin to the world's most iconic organizations-think Apple, Google, Wageningen....

In the realm of regenerative agriculture, after years of dedicated research and practice in biodiversity and sustainable supply systems, we're excited to introduce our models and products to a global audience. To support this mission, we are on the lookout for exceptional teammates for the roles of Global Agricultural Business Development Specialist (IQF Frozen Segment) and Sustainable Agricultural Marketing Specialist.

At Agreso, we believe in developing our human resources as the bedrock of our operations. Energy, values, and skills are the three pillars we evaluate when determining how well you fit within our environment. Each organization defines success uniquely. For us, success is measured by employees who continually upgrade themselves, striving to become the best versions of who they can be, in alignment with Agreso's standards.

As the founder, my hope is simple: you are that person. Embrace our message, and apply yourself according to our criteria. I look forward to meeting you at the next interview.

Main Responsibilities

Market Development:

Dive deep into market research and analysis to identify needs. Proactively engage with customers to forge strategic partnerships that foster sustainable growth. Your insights will be crucial in shaping comprehensive solutions that resonate with our vision.

Business Strategy:

Craft and execute product and supply strategies that align with customer demands. Your strategic thinking will drive our agricultural initiatives forward.

Cross-Department Collaboration:

Collaborate seamlessly with production, marketing, and R&D teams to ensure our products not only meet but exceed market expectations and quality standards.

Performance Evaluation:

Monitor progress and impact, delivering insightful reports to management. Your analytical skills will help us continuously refine our approach.

Training and Development:

Commit to personal growth and learning, aligning your development with the collective journey of Agreso.

