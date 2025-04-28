Tuyển Product Marketing PeopleWise Vietnam làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Our strategic partner is a leading multinational manufacturer of medicals devices, renowned for producing tight-tolerance, precision medical components through cutting-edge extrusion and molding processes. Currently, our strategic partner is expanding its business operations in Vietnam and is seeking to fill key positions for its activities in this new market.

• According to the company’s strategy and business planning, cooperate with the company’s management to formulate the company’s production goals, establish a production system, and prepare an annual production plan

• Be fully responsible for production, technology, site management, production safety and compliance, and ensure the order and safety of the production site

• Responsible for improving production processes, upgrading technology, and continuously improving product quality

• Be fully responsible for the operation, scheduling, implementation and management of the production plan, control material balance, reasonably reduce costs, optimize key links in the production process, and increase production capacity

• Coordinate all links and resources in the production process and establish a good communication mechanism between the production system and various departments.

• Be responsible for employee management, guidance, training and evaluation, and effectively motivate employees to improve work efficiency