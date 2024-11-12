Tuyển IT Project Manager CÔNG TY TNHH OUTCUBATOR VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1,700 USD

CÔNG TY TNHH OUTCUBATOR VIỆT NAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 12/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 11/12/2024
IT Project Manager

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng IT Project Manager Tại CÔNG TY TNHH OUTCUBATOR VIỆT NAM

Mức lương
Đến 1,700 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội:

- Hà Nội

Mô Tả Công Việc IT Project Manager Với Mức Lương Đến 1,700 USD

We are looking for an entrepreneurial and creative Project Manager to help manage development of websites and innovative online experiences for our clients.
Responsibilities:
Create a vision on how to improve our websites and the sales process and experience for end-users and merchants;
Design specifications and establish project scope by studying strategic business drivers; discovering and validating business and technical requirements and parameters;
Implement strategies to improve the performance of the website based on visits, potential leads, usability, and other factors;
Coordinate various website projects including managing improvements, changes and updates to facilitate development of sites to support online initiatives.
Communicate with and interview key program managers and address requests from various departments including product development and marketing, for site modification, redesign or update;
Monitor site performance and apply knowledge of programming techniques and computer internet systems to constantly improve site performance;
Facilitate website design and creation; plan, develop, test, edit, maintain, document and control content, look and flow of websites;
Supervise design and placement of images, banners, bullets, image maps and other graphics as needed to enhance the appearance of sites.

Với Mức Lương Đến 1,700 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Skills & Competencies Required:
Bachelor’s degree or equivalent in computer science, software engineering or a related field;
At least 2 years of experience as a project manager;
Web or Internet start-up environment and technical infrastructure management experience;
Knowledge of multiple functional areas such as Product Management, -Engineering, UX/UI, Sales, Customer Support, Finance or Marketing;
Experience working with cross-cultural and remotely located teams and cross-functional partners/stakeholders;
Upper Intermediate or Advanced level of English - able to spot mistakes and review content for pages and website updates;
Availability and ease of travel.
Who Should Apply?
Proactive in exploring new technology and applying knowledge to online efforts;
Highly-organized and strategic in your approach;
A creative business mind with an understanding of marketing, online user behavior, design, and UI/UX;
Able to work cross functionally within a fast-paced and expanding team located across different time zones to foster teamwork, open communication, partnership and alignment;
Excellent and professional in written and verbal communication.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH OUTCUBATOR VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Why join Outcubator?
If you are eager to take your career to the next level in the payment industry, this is the opportunity for you. We offer:
Competitive compensation depending on experience and skills;
Private Insurance;
Individual career path;
Comfortable workplaces with the most up-to-date equipment;
Our own chefs make delicious breakfasts, lunches and desserts for the whole team;
Convenient office location near West lake;
High energy, international and innovative team;
Annual assessments;
Flexible working time;
Optional business trips;
Monthly team outing;
Football, ping-pong and table football teams inside the company.
This role is the ideal opportunity for someone looking for new challenges that would allow them to make a noticeable, positive impact in the company while learning and adapting to our fast-paced scale-up environment.
As part of our growing team in Hanoi, you will have a lot of opportunities to develop your career further with us. With future expansion plans, now is a great time to join us on our journey to change the way we pay.
Notes: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH OUTCUBATOR VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH OUTCUBATOR VIỆT NAM

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Số 1, ngách 52/28 Tô Ngọc Vân, Phường Quảng An, Quận Tây Hồ, Thành phố Hà Nội, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

