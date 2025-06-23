Tuyển Quản lý trạm giao nhận/bưu cục Ken Logistics CO., LTD. làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 400 - 900 USD

1️⃣ Job Description

- Customs declaration and preparation of documents for import and export procedures of all kinds of goods at the request of customers.

- Carry out procedures for applying for import and export permits, applying for C/O forms according to goods requirements.

- Implement plans, handle arising situations to ensure goods are shipped and delivered on schedule.

- Advising customers on import and export procedures

- Co-operate with other related departments

- Take good care of current customer, attend customer\'s inquiries

- Do other tasks requested by Manager