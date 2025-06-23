Tuyển Quản lý trạm giao nhận/bưu cục Ken Logistics CO., LTD. làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 400 - 900 USD

Tuyển Quản lý trạm giao nhận/bưu cục Ken Logistics CO., LTD. làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 400 - 900 USD

Ken Logistics CO., LTD.
Ngày đăng tuyển: 23/06/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 23/07/2025
Ken Logistics CO., LTD.

Quản lý trạm giao nhận/bưu cục

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Quản lý trạm giao nhận/bưu cục Tại Ken Logistics CO., LTD.

Mức lương
400 - 900 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Bắc Ninh: Khu công nghiệp Yên Phong, Xã Long Châu, Huyện Yên Phong, Tỉnh Bắc Ninh, Việt Nam, Thành phố Bắc Ninh

Mô Tả Công Việc Quản lý trạm giao nhận/bưu cục Với Mức Lương 400 - 900 USD

1️⃣ Job Description
- Customs declaration and preparation of documents for import and export procedures of all kinds of goods at the request of customers.
- Carry out procedures for applying for import and export permits, applying for C/O forms according to goods requirements.
- Implement plans, handle arising situations to ensure goods are shipped and delivered on schedule.
- Advising customers on import and export procedures
- Co-operate with other related departments
- Take good care of current customer, attend customer\'s inquiries
- Do other tasks requested by Manager

Với Mức Lương 400 - 900 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

2️⃣ Job Requirements
- Male (preferred)
- Experienced from 2 years at the same position
- University degree in related discipline
- Proficient in using VNACCS

Tại Ken Logistics CO., LTD. Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Ken Logistics CO., LTD.

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Ken Logistics CO., LTD.

Ken Logistics CO., LTD.

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 11, tòa nhà DETECH tower II, Số 107 Nguyễn Phong Sắc, P.Dịch Vọng Hậu, Q.Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

