Tuyển Quản lý trạm giao nhận/bưu cục Ken Logistics CO., LTD. làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 400 - 900 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Quản lý trạm giao nhận/bưu cục Tại Ken Logistics CO., LTD.
- Bắc Ninh: Khu công nghiệp Yên Phong, Xã Long Châu, Huyện Yên Phong, Tỉnh Bắc Ninh, Việt Nam, Thành phố Bắc Ninh
Mô Tả Công Việc Quản lý trạm giao nhận/bưu cục Với Mức Lương 400 - 900 USD
1️⃣ Job Description
- Customs declaration and preparation of documents for import and export procedures of all kinds of goods at the request of customers.
- Carry out procedures for applying for import and export permits, applying for C/O forms according to goods requirements.
- Implement plans, handle arising situations to ensure goods are shipped and delivered on schedule.
- Advising customers on import and export procedures
- Co-operate with other related departments
- Take good care of current customer, attend customer\'s inquiries
- Do other tasks requested by Manager
Với Mức Lương 400 - 900 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- Male (preferred)
- Experienced from 2 years at the same position
- University degree in related discipline
- Proficient in using VNACCS
Tại Ken Logistics CO., LTD. Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Ken Logistics CO., LTD.
