Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Công Ty TNHH MTV Công Nghiệp Germton làm việc tại Quảng Nam thu nhập 2,000 - 3,000 USD

Công Ty TNHH MTV Công Nghiệp Germton
Ngày đăng tuyển: 10/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 24/02/2025
Công Ty TNHH MTV Công Nghiệp Germton

Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate

Mức lương
2,000 - 3,000 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Quảng Nam: Quảng Nam, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Với Mức Lương 2,000 - 3,000 USD

Manage and supervise HR/Admin Dept (holding company and subsidiary companies, total 4000 labors)
Foreigner staff recruitment, localization;
Attendance, salary, Labor contract, insurance, disciplinery of foreigner;
Employment relationship of staff level and above, foreigner;
Salary structure/welfare and benefit of foreigner, staff level and above;
External affairs relating to government dept;
Problem related to compliance of factory

Với Mức Lương 2,000 - 3,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Have experience over 5 years at related position
Fluent English and Chinese
Work in manufacturing factory is an advantage, especially belong to garment field.
Good communication and problems solving skills
Knowledgeable about Labor code

Tại Công Ty TNHH MTV Công Nghiệp Germton Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH MTV Công Nghiệp Germton

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Khu Công nghiệp Đông Quế Sơn, Xã Hương An, Huyện Quế Sơn, Tỉnh Quảng Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

