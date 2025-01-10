Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Công Ty TNHH MTV Công Nghiệp Germton làm việc tại Quảng Nam thu nhập 2,000 - 3,000 USD

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Tại Công Ty TNHH MTV Công Nghiệp Germton
Mức lương
2,000 - 3,000 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc
- Quảng Nam: Quảng Nam, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Với Mức Lương 2,000 - 3,000 USD
Manage and supervise HR/Admin Dept (holding company and subsidiary companies, total 4000 labors)
Foreigner staff recruitment, localization;
Attendance, salary, Labor contract, insurance, disciplinery of foreigner;
Employment relationship of staff level and above, foreigner;
Salary structure/welfare and benefit of foreigner, staff level and above;
External affairs relating to government dept;
Problem related to compliance of factory
Với Mức Lương 2,000 - 3,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Have experience over 5 years at related position
Fluent English and Chinese
Work in manufacturing factory is an advantage, especially belong to garment field.
Good communication and problems solving skills
Knowledgeable about Labor code
Tại Công Ty TNHH MTV Công Nghiệp Germton Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH MTV Công Nghiệp Germton
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
