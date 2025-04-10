Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Công Ty TNHH Ô Tô Isuzu Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Tại Công Ty TNHH Ô Tô Isuzu Việt Nam
- Hồ Chí Minh: 695 Quang Trung, Phường 8, Quận Gò Vấp, TP HCM
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
- Monitor and follow up monthly sales results.
- Track and support dealer operations to achieve assigned sales KPIs.
- Analyze market demand and competitor activities.
- Propose appropriate order volumes and color to adapt market demand.
- Collaborate with related departments and Isuzu affiliates to implement sales activities.
- Prepare and submit reports to upper management.
- Coordinate with relevant departments to organize events.
- Conduct regular visits to customers to gather and update market information.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- Education:
- Experience: Have from 1 year of experience in sales operations or planning in the Passenger Car
- Experience:
- English: Fluent in speaking and writing, or TOEIC score above 600.
- English:
- Computer Skills: Proficient in Microsoft Office. Knowledge of Power BI is a plus.
- Computer Skills
- Personality & skills: Strong presentation skills, logical and strategic thinking. Ability to drive a car is an advantage.
- Personality & skills:
Tại Công Ty TNHH Ô Tô Isuzu Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Ô Tô Isuzu Việt Nam
