Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Kouei Vietnam Trading Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 400 - 600 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Tại Kouei Vietnam Trading Co., Ltd.
- Hồ Chí Minh: Số 4 Nguyễn Thị Minh Khai, Phường Đa Kao, Quận 1, TP Hồ Chí Minh
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Với Mức Lương 400 - 600 USD
1. Customer Negotiation & Relationship Building
- Conduct face-to-face negotiations and communicate effectively with customers
- Provide telephone follow-up support to overseas customers and suppliers
- Maintain relationships with existing customers and suppliers
- Accompany sales representatives on customer visits and negotiations
- Handle post-sales requests and complaints
2. Quotation & Documentation
- Prepare quotations (including product specification verification, pricing, and calculation of duties and shipping costs)
- Create and manage import/export documentation
3. Production & Logistics Follow-up
- Check production status and vessel schedules and provide updates to customers
- Monitor shipment progress and prevent delivery delays
4. Quality Control & Technical Support
- Oversee quality control at domestic and overseas factories
Với Mức Lương 400 - 600 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Kouei Vietnam Trading Co., Ltd. Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Kouei Vietnam Trading Co., Ltd.
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
