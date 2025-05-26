Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Kouei Vietnam Trading Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 400 - 600 USD

1. Customer Negotiation & Relationship Building

- Conduct face-to-face negotiations and communicate effectively with customers

- Provide telephone follow-up support to overseas customers and suppliers

- Maintain relationships with existing customers and suppliers

- Accompany sales representatives on customer visits and negotiations

- Handle post-sales requests and complaints

2. Quotation & Documentation

- Prepare quotations (including product specification verification, pricing, and calculation of duties and shipping costs)

- Create and manage import/export documentation

3. Production & Logistics Follow-up

- Check production status and vessel schedules and provide updates to customers

- Monitor shipment progress and prevent delivery delays

4. Quality Control & Technical Support

- Oversee quality control at domestic and overseas factories