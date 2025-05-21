Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Daewon Cantavil JSC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 600 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Tại Daewon Cantavil JSC
- Hồ Chí Minh: Lầu 10, Tòa nhà Cantavil An Phú, Số 01, Đường Song Hành, P. An Phú, TP. Thủ Đức, Tp. HCM
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Với Mức Lương 500 - 600 Triệu
[1] Sales Supporting
• Develop sales strategy and set monthly/quarterly targets
• Conduct market research and competitor benchmarking
• Handle customer service, coordinate with suppliers for CS and quality issue resolution
• Develop new suppliers in Vietnam and manage quotation comparison
• Plan orders and negotiate pricing and delivery schedules with partners
[2] Operation Management
• Receive orders and coordinate delivery schedules and distribution
• Monitor inbound stock, inventory, and usage reports
• Verify order forecast based on production planning
• Support logistics, packaging, and labeling operations
Với Mức Lương 500 - 600 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Relevant experience in sales, distribution, or procurement preferred
• Proficient in MS Office and Google Sheets
