Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Daewon Cantavil JSC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 600 Triệu

[1] Sales Supporting

• Develop sales strategy and set monthly/quarterly targets

• Conduct market research and competitor benchmarking

• Handle customer service, coordinate with suppliers for CS and quality issue resolution

• Develop new suppliers in Vietnam and manage quotation comparison

• Plan orders and negotiate pricing and delivery schedules with partners

[2] Operation Management

• Receive orders and coordinate delivery schedules and distribution

• Monitor inbound stock, inventory, and usage reports

• Verify order forecast based on production planning

• Support logistics, packaging, and labeling operations