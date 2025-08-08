Tuyển Product Marketing Navigos Search làm việc tại Long An thu nhập Thỏa thuận

'Responsible for leading the team to fully understand and master the corporate values and job responsibilities, and become a qualified employee負責帶領團隊全面理解並掌握公司價值觀與工作職責，成為合格員工

'Responsible for organizing the formulation and implementation of quality standards, and accepting, mastering and conveying product quality standards. Including sorting out and corresponding to the industry and different customers of the quality standard manual, quality management process, system, work guidance standards, etc., to ensure that the products meet the relevant regulations and standards of the industry and corresponding to customer needs負責組織制定與實施品質標準，接受、掌握並傳達產品品質標準。包括梳理行業與不同客戶的品質標準手冊、品質管理流程、系統、作業指導標準等，以確保產品符合行業相關法規、標準及客戶需求

Responsible for organizing and implementing the first inspection, middle inspection and tail inspection負責組織並實施首檢、中檢與尾檢

Responsible for sample review, sample sending and tracking rectification負責樣品審核、樣品寄送及整改追蹤

Responsible for organizing and implementing the management of abnormal quality, and immediately report and request support for unsolved problems負責組織與實施異常品質管理，並立即上報與請求協助解決未解決的問題

Improve the technical and management capabilities of quality personnel, and support the line to achieve company goals提升品質人員的技術與管理能力，協助生產線實現公司目標

Responsible for summarizing the quality of the day and arranging the work arrangements for the next day負責每日品質總結及安排次日工作任務

Responsible for the guidance of staffs負責對員工進行指導與培訓