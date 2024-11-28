Tuyển Sales Bán lẻ/Dịch vụ tiêu dùng CÔNG TY TNHH TBS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - 127H Lê Văn Duyệt, Phường 3, Quận Bình Thạnh, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Quận Bình Thạnh

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Bán lẻ/Dịch vụ tiêu dùng Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

The E-commerce Executive grows The Body Shop Tiktok business, oversees the look and feel of the company tiktok channel and is responsible for generating sales via tiktok channel.

Manage Tiktok channel to ensure brand image and sales monthly and yearly

Coordinate with other teams on the execution of brand, marketing and e-commerce activities.

Ensure the fulfillment of customers' orders via Tiktok

Manage the service quality and customer satisfaction.

Observe the sales, promotions, marketing and social media activities over digital platforms.

Prepare insights report on the data-mining outcome.

Provide specialized knowledge and insights to the development of technology strategy.

Track and report the business outcome of data-driven insights.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

At least 3 years of experience in a similar role, having experience in building Tiktok and Affiliate channels is a plus

Details-oriented with a strong sense of work prioritization

Outgoing, proactive, fast-learning, independent and innovative

Passion for E-commerce, love online shopping am eager to learn

Must be well-versed with Microsoft Office

Those experienced in the fashion/beauty retail industry will have an added advantage

Able to communicate and write well in English

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TBS VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary based on experience & performance

Benefits under Vietnam labor law (Social insurance)

Working in a dynamic and professional environment

Year-end bonus(based on the Company's results)

Annual salaryreview (based on the Company's results)

Product allowances, parking allowance

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TBS VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin