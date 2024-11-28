Tuyển Sales Bán lẻ/Dịch vụ tiêu dùng CÔNG TY TNHH TBS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Bán lẻ/Dịch vụ tiêu dùng Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TBS VIỆT NAM
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- 127H Lê Văn Duyệt, Phường 3, Quận Bình Thạnh, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Quận Bình Thạnh
Mô Tả Công Việc
The E-commerce Executive grows The Body Shop Tiktok business, oversees the look and feel of the company tiktok channel and is responsible for generating sales via tiktok channel.
Manage Tiktok channel to ensure brand image and sales monthly and yearly
Coordinate with other teams on the execution of brand, marketing and e-commerce activities.
Ensure the fulfillment of customers' orders via Tiktok
Manage the service quality and customer satisfaction.
Observe the sales, promotions, marketing and social media activities over digital platforms.
Prepare insights report on the data-mining outcome.
Provide specialized knowledge and insights to the development of technology strategy.
Track and report the business outcome of data-driven insights.
Yêu Cầu Công Việc
Details-oriented with a strong sense of work prioritization
Outgoing, proactive, fast-learning, independent and innovative
Passion for E-commerce, love online shopping am eager to learn
Must be well-versed with Microsoft Office
Those experienced in the fashion/beauty retail industry will have an added advantage
Able to communicate and write well in English
Quyền Lợi
Benefits under Vietnam labor law (Social insurance)
Working in a dynamic and professional environment
Year-end bonus(based on the Company's results)
Annual salaryreview (based on the Company's results)
Product allowances, parking allowance
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
