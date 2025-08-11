Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng Nikkiso Vietnam, Inc. làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Nikkiso Vietnam, Inc.
Ngày đăng tuyển: 11/08/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 10/09/2025
Nikkiso Vietnam, Inc.

Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hải Dương: Hải Dương, Việt Nam, Thành phố Hải Dương

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

We are NIKKISO VIETNAM, INC, a 100% Japanese Invested Manufacturing Company.
NIKKISO VIETNAM, INC
Our Factory is located in Thang Long Industrial Park II, Nguyen Van Linh Commune, Hung Yen Province. Our products are airplane components manufactured with specialized technology.
We are welcome the potential candidate for filling the position of Quality Control Staff (QC Specialist / NDT Technician - Aerospace Components).
Job description.
- Support Nondestructive Testing (NDT) process operations and assist in the inspection of composite and metallic aerospace components.
- Learn and follow NDT standards and procedures, such as Ultrasonic Testing (UT) and Radiographic Testing (RT).
- Support the NDT Level 2 and Level 3 personnel during inspections and analysis of test results.
- Manage and maintain NDT personnel certification records and processes.
- Review manufacturing procedures and work instructions to identify and resolve any inconsistencies between documentation and actual operations.
- Communicate with customers regarding quality issues and corrective actions.

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Lot C6 & C7 THANG LONG IP2, LIEU XA, YEN MY, HUNG YEN

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

