Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng Nikkiso Vietnam, Inc. làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

We are NIKKISO VIETNAM, INC, a 100% Japanese Invested Manufacturing Company.

NIKKISO VIETNAM, INC

Our Factory is located in Thang Long Industrial Park II, Nguyen Van Linh Commune, Hung Yen Province. Our products are airplane components manufactured with specialized technology.

We are welcome the potential candidate for filling the position of Quality Control Staff (QC Specialist / NDT Technician - Aerospace Components).

Job description.

- Support Nondestructive Testing (NDT) process operations and assist in the inspection of composite and metallic aerospace components.

- Learn and follow NDT standards and procedures, such as Ultrasonic Testing (UT) and Radiographic Testing (RT).

- Support the NDT Level 2 and Level 3 personnel during inspections and analysis of test results.

- Manage and maintain NDT personnel certification records and processes.

- Review manufacturing procedures and work instructions to identify and resolve any inconsistencies between documentation and actual operations.

- Communicate with customers regarding quality issues and corrective actions.