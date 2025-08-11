Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng Nikkiso Vietnam, Inc. làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng Tại Nikkiso Vietnam, Inc.
- Hải Dương: Hải Dương, Việt Nam, Thành phố Hải Dương
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
We are NIKKISO VIETNAM, INC, a 100% Japanese Invested Manufacturing Company.
NIKKISO VIETNAM, INC
Our Factory is located in Thang Long Industrial Park II, Nguyen Van Linh Commune, Hung Yen Province. Our products are airplane components manufactured with specialized technology.
We are welcome the potential candidate for filling the position of Quality Control Staff (QC Specialist / NDT Technician - Aerospace Components).
Job description.
- Support Nondestructive Testing (NDT) process operations and assist in the inspection of composite and metallic aerospace components.
- Learn and follow NDT standards and procedures, such as Ultrasonic Testing (UT) and Radiographic Testing (RT).
- Support the NDT Level 2 and Level 3 personnel during inspections and analysis of test results.
- Manage and maintain NDT personnel certification records and processes.
- Review manufacturing procedures and work instructions to identify and resolve any inconsistencies between documentation and actual operations.
- Communicate with customers regarding quality issues and corrective actions.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Nikkiso Vietnam, Inc. Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Nikkiso Vietnam, Inc.
