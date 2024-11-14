Tuyển Sales Nhà hàng/Khách sạn/Du lịch Công ty TNHH Đầu tư Thương mại và Dịch vụ Vân Sơn làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu

Mức lương 10 - 20 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: 35 Lê Văn Lương, Thanh Xuân

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Nhà hàng/Khách sạn/Du lịch

Under the general guidance and supervision of the Director of Sales & Marketing, and adhering to policies and procedures as meted out by the designated hotels. Participate in sales activities and events and assist Sales Manager in successful achievement of budget in forecasted room revenues in accommodation and other revenue generation areas.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

- Work with Sales Manager plan sales strategy and implement tactics to achieve budget.

- Sell all facets of the hotel.

- Establish new business and maintain existing business accounts through the preparation and execution of action plans.

- Convert sales leads.

- Handle accounts/prospects jointly with senior positions.

- Solicit and close business according to established parameters.

- Conduct familiarizations and site inspections.

- Maintain a regular sales call pattern.

- Monitor competitive set and communicate tactical changes to Manager.

- Attend regular meetings.

- Entertain prospects and existing key accounts with the view to sustain business and generate further sales.

- Report as required on sales activities and successes.

- Participate in conducting client interviews.

- Monitor competitor activities.

- Build profile in market place.

- Assesses sales and marketing data.

- Assist Sales Manager with collateral distribution and direct mail campaigns.

- Develop and maintain contact with business generators, meeting and convention planners, visitors/Convention Bureau travel agents, tour operators, airlines, corporate accounts, Government Departments and other producers closely allied to Hotel Business.

- Work in line with business requirements.

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

- University degree in Economics, Business Administration, Marketing or equivalent.

- Priority is given to candidates with experience in tourism sales, especially experience working at 4-5 star hotels.

- Flexible, able to integrate quickly, build good relationships.

- Dynamic, confident, good communication.

- Priority is given to candidates with the ability to communicate in English or Korean

- Proficient in office software.

Tại Công ty TNHH Đầu tư Thương mại và Dịch vụ Vân Sơn Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Working for a Korean corporation, at the super beautiful TIMES TOWER office, Le Van Luong, Hanoi.

- Regime: Salary + bonus + Service fee

- Support for gas, phone, lunch

- Relatives' regime: 20% discount when staying and using services at 4-star resorts according to international standards

- Holidays, leave according to state regulations

- Other regimes according to law

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Đầu tư Thương mại và Dịch vụ Vân Sơn

