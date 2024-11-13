Tuyển Sales IT Phần mềm Công ty Cổ phần Phần mềm MOHA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 25 Triệu

Mức lương Đến 25 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: AZ Office, số 72 phố Dịch Vọng, phường Dịch Vọng, quận Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội, Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales IT Phần mềm Với Mức Lương Đến 25 Triệu

Sales:

Be in charge of business development/sales quota.

Work with BOM to define the goals/strategy of the sales department.

Seek new potential clients in English-speaking markets, assess their IT needs, and recommend appropriate products.

Formulate proposals, deliver presentations, negotiate, and close deals with clients.

Market/Promote the organization and products.

Collaborate with the project team to follow development progress to support clients understanding of project details and answer inquiries if they may have.

Initiate after-sales technical support based on clients’ requirements and feedback.

Meet sales targets set by managers and contribute to team targets.

Account Management:

Track-record of successfully selling (farming) with experience in the strategic/consultative sales process.

Manage relationships with key clients.

Với Mức Lương Đến 25 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

From 2 years of experience working in the field of IT Sales.

A bachelor's degree in computer science or information technology would be advantageous.

Experience with IT products/services is an advantage.

Be excellent at presentation, business email writing and negotiation skills.

Be excellent at English communication and networking skills, including face-to-face meeting, video conference, social media and email.

Experience in client relationship management.

Have ability to organize and manage workload to attain sales targets.

Have exceptional ability in negotiating sales deals, contracts, and service agreements.

Have ability to evaluate client feedback and provide after-sales service.

Have in-depth knowledge of consumers’ behaviors, as well as industry trends and innovation.

Tại Công ty Cổ phần Phần mềm MOHA Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: Up to 25M

Commission: Negotiation

Opportunity to receive preferred shares every year.

13th month pay + consider increasing salary once/year.

Social insurance, health insurance and unemployment insurance according to regulations.

Flexible working time.

12 days off/year and public holidays in accordance with the current Labor Law and the Company’s regulations.

Travel allowances, teambuilding, birthday gifts...

Fully-equipped pantry with scenic view to get relaxed with colleagues.

MOHA Connect

Comfortable, dynamic and innovative working environment.

Open opportunities to express opinions and develop yourself.

Participate in core team, develop projects with excellent, passionate and highly-qualified personnel.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần Phần mềm MOHA

