Tuyển Sales Tour/Kinh doanh du lịch Exotic Voyages làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 700 - 1 USD

An enthusiastic and engaged sales person who is willing to join our Sales team in Hanoi, Vietnam. She or he is a Vietnamese native, speaks English fluently looking to work with international clients, in a great and friendly multi-cultural company and wishing to share her/his passion for their country & traveling.

Job Description

To achieve agreed upon sales targets and outcomes within schedule:

- Managing a client portfolio

- Communicating with B2B/DIRECT clients, meeting their demands and requirements via social network (such as Whatsapp, Skype, etc), emails or phone

- Understand how clients think and adapt your ideas to suit individual needs

- Making calculations and sending quotations

- Elaborating tour programs according to clients’ requests and following the Sales Department procedures

- Advising clients and keeping abreast of the market news and the forthcoming products

- Co-operating with the operation and accounting departments to follow up and to ensure the completion of the tour programs created

- Collecting marketing documents and providing additional information to clients (about the destination and the products) in order to boost sales

- Attending team meetings / trainings / inspection trip