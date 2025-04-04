Tuyển Sales Tour/Kinh doanh du lịch Easia Travel làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

- Managing a client portfolio;

- Communicating with B2B clients, meeting their demands and requirements via skype, emails or phone;

- Advising clients and keeping abreast of the market news and the forthcoming products;

- Elaborating tour programs according to clients’ requests and following the Sales Department procedures;

- Collecting marketing documents and providing additional information to clients (about the destination and the products) in order to boost sales;

- Making calculations and sending quotations;

- Co-operating with the operation and accounting departments to follow up and ensure the completion of the tour programs created;

- Attending team meeting.