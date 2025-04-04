Tuyển Sales Tour/Kinh doanh du lịch Easia Travel làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Easia Travel
Ngày đăng tuyển: 04/04/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 04/05/2025
Easia Travel

Sales Tour/Kinh doanh du lịch

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Tour/Kinh doanh du lịch Tại Easia Travel

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Mới tốt nghiệp
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: 33B Phạm Ngũ Lão, Phan Chu Trinh, Hoàn Kiếm, Hanoi, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Tour/Kinh doanh du lịch Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

- Managing a client portfolio;
- Communicating with B2B clients, meeting their demands and requirements via skype, emails or phone;
- Advising clients and keeping abreast of the market news and the forthcoming products;
- Elaborating tour programs according to clients’ requests and following the Sales Department procedures;
- Collecting marketing documents and providing additional information to clients (about the destination and the products) in order to boost sales;
- Making calculations and sending quotations;
- Co-operating with the operation and accounting departments to follow up and ensure the completion of the tour programs created;
- Attending team meeting.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

1. Competency
- Good command of written and spoken French
- Strong computer skills (Excel, Word, Outlook)

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Easia Travel

Easia Travel

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Hanoi Head Office – C/o ATS Hotel, Suite 226, Pham Ngu Lao Street, Hoan Kiem Dist, Hanoi City

