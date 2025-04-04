Tuyển Sales Tour/Kinh doanh du lịch Easia Travel làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Tour/Kinh doanh du lịch Tại Easia Travel
- Hà Nội: 33B Phạm Ngũ Lão, Phan Chu Trinh, Hoàn Kiếm, Hanoi, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Tour/Kinh doanh du lịch Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
- Managing a client portfolio;
- Communicating with B2B clients, meeting their demands and requirements via skype, emails or phone;
- Advising clients and keeping abreast of the market news and the forthcoming products;
- Elaborating tour programs according to clients’ requests and following the Sales Department procedures;
- Collecting marketing documents and providing additional information to clients (about the destination and the products) in order to boost sales;
- Making calculations and sending quotations;
- Co-operating with the operation and accounting departments to follow up and ensure the completion of the tour programs created;
- Attending team meeting.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- Good command of written and spoken French
- Strong computer skills (Excel, Word, Outlook)
Tại Easia Travel Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Easia Travel
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI