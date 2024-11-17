Tuyển Thiết kế đồ hoạ Open Reach Tech Hanoi làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 23 Triệu

Tuyển Thiết kế đồ hoạ Open Reach Tech Hanoi làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 23 Triệu

Open Reach Tech Hanoi
Ngày đăng tuyển: 17/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 15/12/2024
Open Reach Tech Hanoi

Thiết kế đồ hoạ

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Thiết kế đồ hoạ Tại Open Reach Tech Hanoi

Mức lương
15 - 23 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Duy Tân, Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Thiết kế đồ hoạ Với Mức Lương 15 - 23 Triệu

We are looking for a designer who can think beyond UI/graphics, with strong understanding of UX, customer needs and ability to design complete application experiences.
- Conceptualize and design UI/UX for websites, mobile apps, company projects, and internal systems.
- Work closely with team members to analyze and evaluate user insights to optimize interface quality and enhance user experience.
- Review, evaluate, and provide design optimization solutions according to team goals and strategies.
- Build and develop Design Systems for products within the ecosystem.
- Stay updated with trends, propose ideas and solutions for product improvements.
- Perform other tasks as assigned by direct management.
When applying, please briefly explain which part of the Job Description interested you and why.

Với Mức Lương 15 - 23 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Minimum 2 years of experience in Web/Mobile App interface design
- Hold a TOEIC score of 750+ or demonstrate equivalent English language proficiency
- Proficient in design tools such as Adobe XD, Sketch, Figma, Photoshop, AI
- Strong understanding of design principles and standards; Clear knowledge of product design processes
- Knowledge of technology, strong research abilities, and good documentation skills
- Eager to learn and stay updated with current UI/UX trends to apply to work
- Creative and logical thinking, good at grasping ideas and proactive in work
- Strong communication skills, ability to work independently and in teams

Tại Open Reach Tech Hanoi Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Option for remote work (2-3 days/week) ensuring a good work-life balance.
- Flexible check-in time: You can choose to work from 9 AM to 6 PM or from 10 AM to 7 PM.
- Annual 13th-month salary.
- Bi-annual performance reviews.
- Insurances and vacation days in compliance with government regulations
- Receive a new laptop/PC upon joining.
- Free lunch and snacks, coffee, etc..
- Casual dress code
- Engage in the company's product development projects, following the best industry practices.
- Modern and friendly workspace with flat, open, and sharing culture.
- Collaboration and learning opportunities with Japan's top developers, immersing in a high-standard professional environment.
Join a Japanese tech startup at the forefront of Web3 and crypto, offering a holistic learning experience beyond programming.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Open Reach Tech Hanoi

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Open Reach Tech Hanoi

Open Reach Tech Hanoi

Quy mô: 1 - 9 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tòa C+ Office, tổ 28, P. Thành Thái, Dịch Vọng, Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội 100000

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-ui-ux-designer-thu-nhap-15-23-trieu-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ha-noi-job250978
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ AB GROUP VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân Viên Thiết Kế thu nhập 10 - 15 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ AB GROUP VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 29/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Đầu tư Phát triển Y Khoa Viet Smile
Tuyển Nhân Viên Thiết Kế thu nhập 13 - 15 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
Công ty TNHH Đầu tư Phát triển Y Khoa Viet Smile
Hạn nộp: 29/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 13 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN Y KHOA TOPCARE
Tuyển Nhân Viên Thiết Kế thu nhập 13 - 15 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN Y KHOA TOPCARE
Hạn nộp: 29/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 13 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI ĐIỆN TỬ QUỐC TẾ EBIS
Tuyển Nhân Viên Thiết Kế thu nhập 10 - 15 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI ĐIỆN TỬ QUỐC TẾ EBIS
Hạn nộp: 29/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ SellerSmith
Tuyển Product Designer thu nhập Tới 1.600 USD Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ SellerSmith
Hạn nộp: 29/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 1 USD Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NGHIÊN CỨU VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ CHUỖI KHỐI NAMI INNOVATION
Tuyển UI/UX Designer thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NGHIÊN CỨU VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ CHUỖI KHỐI NAMI INNOVATION
Hạn nộp: 26/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH OUTCUBATOR VIỆT NAM
Tuyển UI/UX Designer thu nhập Tới 1.600 USD Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
CÔNG TY TNHH OUTCUBATOR VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 14/01/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 1 USD Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Magenest.,JSC
Tuyển UI/UX Design thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
Magenest.,JSC
Hạn nộp: 31/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm BSS Group
Tuyển UI/UX Designer thu nhập 8 - 10 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
BSS Group
Hạn nộp: 27/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm GAMIFY STUDIOS
Tuyển UX Designer thu nhập 0.0 - 0.0 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
GAMIFY STUDIOS
Hạn nộp: 27/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 44 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ORENDA
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ORENDA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 2 - 4 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ORENDA
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 2 - 4 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cty Cổ phần Blueco toàn cầu
Tuyển Thực tập sinh Cty Cổ phần Blueco toàn cầu làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
Cty Cổ phần Blueco toàn cầu
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển Data Analyst Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 26 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 18 - 26 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Tuyển Business Analyst Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Tuyển Market Research Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Life Sciences Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 33 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ AB GROUP VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân Viên Thiết Kế thu nhập 10 - 15 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ AB GROUP VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 29/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Đầu tư Phát triển Y Khoa Viet Smile
Tuyển Nhân Viên Thiết Kế thu nhập 13 - 15 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
Công ty TNHH Đầu tư Phát triển Y Khoa Viet Smile
Hạn nộp: 29/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 13 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN Y KHOA TOPCARE
Tuyển Nhân Viên Thiết Kế thu nhập 13 - 15 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN Y KHOA TOPCARE
Hạn nộp: 29/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 13 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI ĐIỆN TỬ QUỐC TẾ EBIS
Tuyển Nhân Viên Thiết Kế thu nhập 10 - 15 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI ĐIỆN TỬ QUỐC TẾ EBIS
Hạn nộp: 29/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ SellerSmith
Tuyển Product Designer thu nhập Tới 1.600 USD Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ SellerSmith
Hạn nộp: 29/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 1 USD Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NGHIÊN CỨU VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ CHUỖI KHỐI NAMI INNOVATION
Tuyển UI/UX Designer thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NGHIÊN CỨU VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ CHUỖI KHỐI NAMI INNOVATION
Hạn nộp: 26/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH OUTCUBATOR VIỆT NAM
Tuyển UI/UX Designer thu nhập Tới 1.600 USD Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
CÔNG TY TNHH OUTCUBATOR VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 14/01/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 1 USD Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Magenest.,JSC
Tuyển UI/UX Design thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
Magenest.,JSC
Hạn nộp: 31/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm BSS Group
Tuyển UI/UX Designer thu nhập 8 - 10 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
BSS Group
Hạn nộp: 27/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm GAMIFY STUDIOS
Tuyển UX Designer thu nhập 0.0 - 0.0 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
GAMIFY STUDIOS
Hạn nộp: 27/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất