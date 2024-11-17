Tuyển Thiết kế đồ hoạ Open Reach Tech Hanoi làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 23 Triệu

Mức lương 15 - 23 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Duy Tân, Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Thiết kế đồ hoạ Với Mức Lương 15 - 23 Triệu

We are looking for a designer who can think beyond UI/graphics, with strong understanding of UX, customer needs and ability to design complete application experiences.

- Conceptualize and design UI/UX for websites, mobile apps, company projects, and internal systems.

- Work closely with team members to analyze and evaluate user insights to optimize interface quality and enhance user experience.

- Review, evaluate, and provide design optimization solutions according to team goals and strategies.

- Build and develop Design Systems for products within the ecosystem.

- Stay updated with trends, propose ideas and solutions for product improvements.

- Perform other tasks as assigned by direct management.

When applying, please briefly explain which part of the Job Description interested you and why.

Với Mức Lương 15 - 23 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Minimum 2 years of experience in Web/Mobile App interface design

- Hold a TOEIC score of 750+ or demonstrate equivalent English language proficiency

- Proficient in design tools such as Adobe XD, Sketch, Figma, Photoshop, AI

- Strong understanding of design principles and standards; Clear knowledge of product design processes

- Knowledge of technology, strong research abilities, and good documentation skills

- Eager to learn and stay updated with current UI/UX trends to apply to work

- Creative and logical thinking, good at grasping ideas and proactive in work

- Strong communication skills, ability to work independently and in teams

Tại Open Reach Tech Hanoi Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Option for remote work (2-3 days/week) ensuring a good work-life balance.

- Flexible check-in time: You can choose to work from 9 AM to 6 PM or from 10 AM to 7 PM.

- Annual 13th-month salary.

- Bi-annual performance reviews.

- Insurances and vacation days in compliance with government regulations

- Receive a new laptop/PC upon joining.

- Free lunch and snacks, coffee, etc..

- Casual dress code

- Engage in the company's product development projects, following the best industry practices.

- Modern and friendly workspace with flat, open, and sharing culture.

- Collaboration and learning opportunities with Japan's top developers, immersing in a high-standard professional environment.

Join a Japanese tech startup at the forefront of Web3 and crypto, offering a holistic learning experience beyond programming.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Open Reach Tech Hanoi

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin