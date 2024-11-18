Tuyển Thiết kế đồ hoạ Crossian làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 35 Triệu

Tuyển Thiết kế đồ hoạ Crossian làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 35 Triệu

Crossian
Ngày đăng tuyển: 18/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 24/11/2024
Crossian

Thiết kế đồ hoạ

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Thiết kế đồ hoạ Tại Crossian

Mức lương
Đến 35 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Tầng 1, Pax Sky, 63

- 65 Ngô Thì Nhậm, Hai Bà Trưng

Mô Tả Công Việc Thiết kế đồ hoạ Với Mức Lương Đến 35 Triệu

ABOUT THE ROLE
Crossian is a high-growth technology-driven e-commerce business. Behind our success is our people. As a start-up formed in 2020, we have created a fast-paced and dynamic environment, enabling our people to reach a collective CAGR of over 900% in just under 4 years. Our mission now is to build DTC brands and increase customer LTV by providing best-valued products backed by no nonsense customer service policies as Customer Centricity is at the core of our values.
At Crossian, we are dedicated to developing a cutting-edge, cross-border eCommerce platform that encompasses a wide range of solutions, including Storefront, Payment Gateway, Inventory, Catalogs, Logistics, Marketing Insights, and CRM. Our platform empowers businesses to:
Create tailored Storefront solutions for unique customer experiences.
Centralize payment gateways to effectively manage transactions and post-payment operations (e.g., refunds, chargebacks, claims, inquiries, etc.).
Seamlessly integrate various third-party services to build a comprehensive supply chain system, incorporating inventory management, catalogs, logistics tracking, and more.
Transform raw data from marketing campaigns, transactions, and user behavior into valuable insights that drive strategic business decisions.
We are currently seeking an experienced and highly motivated UX/UI Designer to join our Technology Innovations CoE. In this role, you will collaborate with our Tech team and other cross-functional teams to develop and enhance our product offerings, with a strong emphasis on user-centricity and data-driven decision-making.
As an UX Designer, you will be responsible for understanding user needs, defining design requirements, generating creative concepts, conducting research, prototyping, iterating designs based on real data. Your expertise will be crucial in driving innovation and creating exceptional user experiences within our Agile and dynamic Tech Startup environment.
WHAT YOU WILL DO
User Research & Analysis
Gather and evaluate requirements from the business team.
Conduct user research, usability testing, and A/B testing to gather insights and improve user experience of our store
Understand user needs and behaviors through data analysis and user research.
Conduct metrics for tracking data and measuring the performance of products and features.
Design & Performance Tracking
Create user flows, wireframes, prototypes for both mobile and desktop experiences.
Analyze data results and conduct enhancements based on A/B test outcomes.
Make design decisions based on data analysis to ensure a user-centered approach.
Continuously optimize conversion rates using persuasive design techniques and understanding user psychology, and user journey
Collaboration & Communication
Engage constructively and collaboratively with co-workers, developers, and the business team.
Present and explain design decisions and research results to stakeholders.
Iterate on designs based on feedback and data analysis.

Với Mức Lương Đến 35 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

WHAT WE ARE LOOKING FOR
Required
Proven 2-3 years of work experience as a UX Designer, preferably in the eCommerce industry.
A strong portfolio showcasing your UX designs and data-driven projects.
Proficiency in utilizing Design Systems and advanced knowledge of Figma.
Understanding of iOS, Android, and website technological capabilities.
Experience with user research methodologies, usability testing, and data analysis.
Excellent time management and communication skills.
Ability to engage constructively with developers, designers, and other stakeholders.
Preferred
Previous experience in eCommerce product design.
Certifications in design or data analysis courses.
Knowledge of HTML/CSS

Tại Crossian Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

WHAT YOU CAN EXPECT
At Crossian, our people are the key to our success. We believe in creating an attractive total compensation package (TCP) that not only retains employees but allows them to excel in their profession. These include:
Competitive salary
Guaranteed 13th month salary
Quarterly bonus & Year-end bonus as part of our profit sharing program
Full salary during probation
12 days work-from-home & 12 days of paid annual leave
Additional seniority paid annual leave
Global health insurance package for yourself and annual health check-up
A Pantry & a Crossian Cafe stocked with goodies, ready to serve
Lots of other company benefits including 5-star annual Summer Summit, budget for frequent team building activities and other monthly / quarterly / annual company events
General company T&D Program + dedicated T&D budget for managers
Other benefits in accordance to Company's Policy and Vietnam Labor Laws
We also have a working environment that:
You can work with real data, making a real impact on real customers.
Be part of a dynamic and innovative tech startup.
Collaborate with a talented and passionate team.
Opportunity for professional growth and development.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Crossian

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Crossian

Crossian

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 1, Pax Sky, 63-65 Ngô Thì Nhậm, Hai Bà Trưng, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-ux-designer-thu-nhap-toi-35-trieu-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ha-noi-job252702
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng công ty

Tuyển dụng việc làm Crossian
Tuyển Video Editor Crossian làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 900 - 2 USD
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội 900 - 2 USD Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ AB GROUP VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân Viên Thiết Kế thu nhập 10 - 15 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ AB GROUP VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 29/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Đầu tư Phát triển Y Khoa Viet Smile
Tuyển Nhân Viên Thiết Kế thu nhập 13 - 15 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
Công ty TNHH Đầu tư Phát triển Y Khoa Viet Smile
Hạn nộp: 29/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 13 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN Y KHOA TOPCARE
Tuyển Nhân Viên Thiết Kế thu nhập 13 - 15 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN Y KHOA TOPCARE
Hạn nộp: 29/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 13 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI ĐIỆN TỬ QUỐC TẾ EBIS
Tuyển Nhân Viên Thiết Kế thu nhập 10 - 15 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI ĐIỆN TỬ QUỐC TẾ EBIS
Hạn nộp: 29/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ SellerSmith
Tuyển Product Designer thu nhập Tới 1.600 USD Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ SellerSmith
Hạn nộp: 29/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 1 USD Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NGHIÊN CỨU VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ CHUỖI KHỐI NAMI INNOVATION
Tuyển UI/UX Designer thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NGHIÊN CỨU VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ CHUỖI KHỐI NAMI INNOVATION
Hạn nộp: 26/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH OUTCUBATOR VIỆT NAM
Tuyển UI/UX Designer thu nhập Tới 1.600 USD Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
CÔNG TY TNHH OUTCUBATOR VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 14/01/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 1 USD Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Magenest.,JSC
Tuyển UI/UX Design thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
Magenest.,JSC
Hạn nộp: 31/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm BSS Group
Tuyển UI/UX Designer thu nhập 8 - 10 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
BSS Group
Hạn nộp: 27/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm GAMIFY STUDIOS
Tuyển UX Designer thu nhập 0.0 - 0.0 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
GAMIFY STUDIOS
Hạn nộp: 27/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên thủ kho CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 11 Triệu
CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Tuyển Kế toán nội bộ CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Edufit
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Edufit làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 19 Triệu
Edufit
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 19 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Tuyển Business Analyst FPT Smart Cloud (FCI) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 45 Triệu
FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 18 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 45 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ AB GROUP VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân Viên Thiết Kế thu nhập 10 - 15 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ AB GROUP VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 29/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Đầu tư Phát triển Y Khoa Viet Smile
Tuyển Nhân Viên Thiết Kế thu nhập 13 - 15 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
Công ty TNHH Đầu tư Phát triển Y Khoa Viet Smile
Hạn nộp: 29/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 13 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN Y KHOA TOPCARE
Tuyển Nhân Viên Thiết Kế thu nhập 13 - 15 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN Y KHOA TOPCARE
Hạn nộp: 29/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 13 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI ĐIỆN TỬ QUỐC TẾ EBIS
Tuyển Nhân Viên Thiết Kế thu nhập 10 - 15 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI ĐIỆN TỬ QUỐC TẾ EBIS
Hạn nộp: 29/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ SellerSmith
Tuyển Product Designer thu nhập Tới 1.600 USD Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ SellerSmith
Hạn nộp: 29/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 1 USD Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NGHIÊN CỨU VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ CHUỖI KHỐI NAMI INNOVATION
Tuyển UI/UX Designer thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NGHIÊN CỨU VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ CHUỖI KHỐI NAMI INNOVATION
Hạn nộp: 26/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH OUTCUBATOR VIỆT NAM
Tuyển UI/UX Designer thu nhập Tới 1.600 USD Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
CÔNG TY TNHH OUTCUBATOR VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 14/01/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 1 USD Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Magenest.,JSC
Tuyển UI/UX Design thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
Magenest.,JSC
Hạn nộp: 31/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm BSS Group
Tuyển UI/UX Designer thu nhập 8 - 10 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
BSS Group
Hạn nộp: 27/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm GAMIFY STUDIOS
Tuyển UX Designer thu nhập 0.0 - 0.0 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
GAMIFY STUDIOS
Hạn nộp: 27/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất