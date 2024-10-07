Tuyển UX/UI Designer thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: F - Town 3, 3 Võ Chí Công, Phường Long Thạnh Mỹ, TP. Thủ Đức, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, Thủ Đức

About us A subsidiary of the FPT Group, FPT Software is known as a leading global information technology service provider headquartered in Vietnam. With over 30,000 employees working in 83 offices across 30 countries on five continents, FPT Software consistently delivers the best solutions to more than 1000 clients, including 100 Fortune 500 companies. Placing human resources as the cornerstone of its achievements, employee experience is our top priority in continually creating an innovative, open, and enjoyable work environment for every member.

In 2023, FPT Software officially made its mark on the global billion-dollar company list. This is evidence of the talent and efforts of multiple generations of employees at FPT Software.

Why not explore your potential and embark on a brilliant journey with us?

Job Brief • The centralized design team at FPT Software is growing yet again to meet the market demand for creating modern products with genuine user-centered design. We’re looking for a Senior UX Designer that can play a central role in high profile global and domestic projects. • The designer would join our Ho Chi Minh City location, but also be part of a larger team of over 140 design specialists including UX, UI, Graphic Design, 3D and Automotive designers. Our customers are some of the world’s leading global brands across all the major industries. Our works cover both enterprise and consumer products across a wide range of touch points, technologies and applications. • It’s an incredible opportunity to work on projects that have career-defining significance, impact to our world and complexities to solve requiring genuine UX design approach. It’s a chance to stretch your capabilities whilst build a portfolio with your most outstanding achievements. All of this in an environment built from the ground up to be a supportive, friendly and professional environment perfectly suited for designers to grow and achieve great things. • If you’re an experienced designer that’s confident in their craft of creating compelling and intuitive user experiences, we’re keen to talk with you.

Responsibilities User Experience • Work directly with our customers and design team on design delivery projects. Able to provide end-to-end coverage of design project workflow. Have in-depth knowledge and experience in UX Design and User-Centered Design, well versed across the full UX process and activities. Able to handle discovery phase for fact finding, strategy and product definition. Conduct quality research with breadth and depth that is used to directly inform design decision making. Able to translate business, product and user needs into appropriate and bespoke designs.

Interface Design • UI skills include designing contemporary, clean and intuitive designs for a broad range of digital product interfaces. Advanced understanding of building and managing robust and scalable design systems, responsive design and native mobile app design. Must have a strong sense of latest design trends, best practices and expert use of related tools and platforms.

Soft Skills • We’re blessed with a design team that has an incredible culture and creative capacity. We carefully select designers that are positive, energetic, precise and genuinely passionate about innovative design – sharing that energy with others. Designers that are adaptive, resourceful, humble and are critical thinkers all lend well to the UX career path. Our design leadership team follows Servant Leadership principles, and this selfless attitude permeates across the team. All members must have a service mindset that relentlessly ensures our customer’s satisfaction.

Pre-Sales • Be part of the full end-to-end design project process by partaking in the pre-sale stage. Support our pre-sales bidding efforts for new design projects, which includes analyzing incoming customer requirements; proposal and solution preparation; providing time and cost estimates; being on the front-line with customers for presenting and Q&A meetings; and other related activities.

Basic Qualifications • 3+ years’ experience preferred, key design roles with successful project track record • Professional level English language proficiency is a must • Familiarity with various project management models (waterfall, agile, hybrids) • Able to present and convey complex subject matter with clarity • Solid business acumen, understands business processes and decision making • Prior experience working in agency model is an advantage • Confident to work, present and meet directly with all organization levels • Eager to share their knowledge and skills to others

Advantages: • A generous well-rounded compensation package and benefits • Modern campus with great amenities and working environment • Perfect toolkit of high end monitors, MacBook, design software • Tremendous amount of learning programs, training and resources • Friendly onboarding to make your start with us is the best possible

Notes: • CV and Portfolio Ensure your portfolio properly demonstrates your UX understanding and capabilities in large or complex projects. Where possible, include evidence such as research artifacts accompanied by commentary on approach taken, highlighting breadth and depth of your research, validation methods and how the findings directly translated into final design decisions and innovations.

• “FPT care” health insurance provided by Petrolimex (PJICO) and is exclusive for FPT employees.

• Annual Summer Vacation: follows company’s policy and starts from May every year

• Salary review: 1 time per year

• International, dynamic, friendly working environment

• Annual leave, working conditions follow Vietnam labor laws.

• Other allowances: lunch allowance, working on-site allowance, etc.

