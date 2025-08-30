Danh sách Công ty >

Thông tin công ty & tin tuyển dụng từ Công Ty TNHH ActsOne Việt Nam (Bbia, Hince BRAND)

banner-company

Công Ty TNHH ActsOne Việt Nam (Bbia, Hince BRAND)

25 - 99 Nhân viên
0 người theo dõi

Giới thiệu Công Ty TNHH ActsOne Việt Nam (Bbia, Hince BRAND)

Actsone Vietnam Co., Ltd. was established in Vietnam in 2011. After starting beauty e-commerce in Vietnam in 2015, it is a company leading the beauty e-commerce market by notifying Vietnamese consumers of K-Beauty in Vietnam. Actsone Vietnam Co., Ltd. seeks to provide the best service and customer satisfaction to 6.5 million Vietnamese women in their mid-10s to mid-20s. Actsone Vietnam is building an ecosystem for customers by utilizing various communication tools such as content and e-commerce, video, and live commerce. As a beauty e-commerce platform company, more than 50 employees from Ho Chi Minh, Da Nang and Hanoi are striving for tomorrow. ** Website: www.sky007.vn ** Facebook : www.facebook.com/sky007vn ** Instagram : www.instagram.com/sky007.vn ** www.bbia.vn ** www.hince.vn

Tin tuyển dụng Công Ty TNHH ActsOne Việt Nam (Bbia, Hince BRAND)

Công Ty TNHH ActsOne Việt Nam (Bbia, Hince BRAND)

Tuyển Solution Architect Công Ty TNHH ActsOne Việt Nam (Bbia, Hince BRAND) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Solution Architect Công Ty TNHH ActsOne Việt Nam (Bbia, Hince BRAND) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH ActsOne Việt Nam (Bbia, Hince BRAND) Công Ty TNHH ActsOne Việt Nam (Bbia, Hince BRAND)

Hạn nộp: 28/09/2025

Hồ Chí Minh Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Không yêu cầu

Tin tuyển dụng mới nhất toàn quốc

CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA

Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA

Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025

Hà Nội 10 - 20 Triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
CÔNG TY TNHH MHRENTAL VIỆT NAM

Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH MHRENTAL VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH MHRENTAL VIỆT NAM

Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025

Bình Dương 10 - 20 Triệu Kinh nghiệm: Không yêu cầu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN INTRACO E&C

Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN INTRACO E&C làm việc tại Nam Định thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN INTRACO E&C

Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025

Nam Định 15 - 25 Triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM

Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 20 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM

Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025

Hồ Chí Minh 6 - 20 Triệu Kinh nghiệm: Không yêu cầu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH

Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH

Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025

Hồ Chí Minh 15 - 25 Triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Edufit

Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Edufit làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 19 Triệu

Edufit

Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025

Hà Nội 15 - 19 Triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm

Thông tin liên hệ

Địa chỉ
Số 20 Đường 01, Khu Đô Thị Mới Him Lam, Phường Tân Hưng, Quận 7, Thành Phố Hồ Chí Minh

Chia sẻ công ty tới bạn bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/cong-ty-tnhh-actsone-viet-nam-bbia-hince-brand-ntd189553
Copy url
Mạng xã hội

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty Cổ Phần Địa Ốc Lâm Thủy Mộc Center làm việc tại Thừa Thiên Huế thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần Địa Ốc Lâm Thủy Mộc Center
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Công Nghiệp Việt làm việc tại Hòa Bình thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Công Nghiệp Việt
15 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Tiếng Nhật Công ty TNHH Kiaisoft Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Từ 25 Triệu Công ty TNHH Kiaisoft Việt Nam
Trên 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển IT phần mềm Niteco làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Niteco
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Kỹ sư cầu nối Công ty cổ phần Công Nghệ Fuji làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 65 Triệu Công ty cổ phần Công Nghệ Fuji
Tới 65 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển IT phần mềm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ SLI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 40 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ SLI
Tới 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển IT phần mềm TẬP ĐOÀN AN PHÁT HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận TẬP ĐOÀN AN PHÁT HOLDINGS
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Marketing/PR/Quảng cáo Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư và phát triển MHD Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư và phát triển MHD Group
15 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Thiết kế đồ hoạ CÔNG TY TNHH BANTAM POINT làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH BANTAM POINT
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển IT phần mềm TỔNG CÔNG TY HÀNG HẢI VIỆT NAM - CTCP (VIMC) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận TỔNG CÔNG TY HÀNG HẢI VIỆT NAM - CTCP (VIMC)
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển IT phần mềm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN AHT TECH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN AHT TECH
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển IT phần mềm Công ty Đấu giá Hợp danh Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 30 Triệu Công ty Đấu giá Hợp danh Việt Nam
25 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển AI Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ HTI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ HTI
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển IT phần mềm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIAO HÀNG TIẾT KIỆM VNR500 TOP CÔNG TY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 500 - 2 USD CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIAO HÀNG TIẾT KIỆM VNR500 TOP CÔNG TY
500 - 2 USD Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển IT phần mềm Công ty Cổ phần GEM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần GEM
20 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm