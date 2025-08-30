Giới thiệu Công Ty TNHH ActsOne Việt Nam (Bbia, Hince BRAND)

Actsone Vietnam Co., Ltd. was established in Vietnam in 2011. After starting beauty e-commerce in Vietnam in 2015, it is a company leading the beauty e-commerce market by notifying Vietnamese consumers of K-Beauty in Vietnam. Actsone Vietnam Co., Ltd. seeks to provide the best service and customer satisfaction to 6.5 million Vietnamese women in their mid-10s to mid-20s. Actsone Vietnam is building an ecosystem for customers by utilizing various communication tools such as content and e-commerce, video, and live commerce. As a beauty e-commerce platform company, more than 50 employees from Ho Chi Minh, Da Nang and Hanoi are striving for tomorrow. ** Website: www.sky007.vn ** Facebook : www.facebook.com/sky007vn ** Instagram : www.instagram.com/sky007.vn ** www.bbia.vn ** www.hince.vn