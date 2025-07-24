Tuyển Digital Marketing VIETNAM TRANSIT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 2 USD

Tuyển Digital Marketing VIETNAM TRANSIT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 2 USD

VIETNAM TRANSIT
Ngày đăng tuyển: 24/07/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 23/08/2025
VIETNAM TRANSIT

Digital Marketing

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại VIETNAM TRANSIT

Mức lương
15 - 2 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Tầng 1, Toà nhà iTower, Số 49 Phạm Ngọc Thạch, Phường Xuân Hòa, TP Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương 15 - 2 USD

Key Responsibilities:
• Strategic Development & Implementation: Design and execute strategies for air freight operations, focusing on Vietnam/SEA to/from Europe, U.S., and other regions.
• Vietnam-Russia Trade Growth: Drive import/export volumes between Vietnam and Russia while expanding cross-regional trade flows.
• Market Analysis: Identify new business opportunities through competitor benchmarking, demand forecasting, and route optimization analysis.
• Partnership Management: Establish and maintain relationships with airlines, cargo terminals, and industry stakeholders to secure competitive rates and operational efficiency.
• Marketing Campaigns: Develop targeted campaigns to promote air freight services across digital and traditional channels.
• End-to-End Process Oversight: Manage logistics workflows, including documentation, customs compliance, and real-time shipment tracking.
• Performance Monitoring: Analyze KPIs (revenue growth, cost efficiency, service quality) and adjust strategies to meet financial targets.
• Revenue Expansion Plans: Create data-driven plans to scale shipment volumes and profitability.

Với Mức Lương 15 - 2 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại VIETNAM TRANSIT Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Xem thêm

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại VIETNAM TRANSIT

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

VIETNAM TRANSIT

VIETNAM TRANSIT

Quy mô: 10 - 24 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 1, Tòa nhà iTower, Số 49 Phạm Ngọc Thạch, Phường Võ Thị Sáu, Quận 3, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-digital-marketing-thu-nhap-1-500-2-000-thang-tai-ho-chi-minh-job363367
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm SUNNEXUS CO., LTD
Tuyển Digital Marketing SUNNEXUS CO., LTD làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 16 Triệu
SUNNEXUS CO., LTD
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CHUỖI CUNG ỨNG SMARTLOG
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CHUỖI CUNG ỨNG SMARTLOG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CHUỖI CUNG ỨNG SMARTLOG
Hạn nộp: 16/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm VIETJET AIR
Tuyển Digital Marketing VIETJET AIR làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
VIETJET AIR
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 18 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Tuyển Digital Marketing DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO DOANH NHÂN
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO DOANH NHÂN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO DOANH NHÂN
Hạn nộp: 06/07/2026
Hà Nội Còn 294 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tam Son Yachting Company Limited
Tuyển Digital Marketing Tam Son Yachting Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tam Son Yachting Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Vạn An
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Vạn An làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Vạn An
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XNK TÍN HƯNG THỊNH AUTO
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH XNK TÍN HƯNG THỊNH AUTO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 4 - 7 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH XNK TÍN HƯNG THỊNH AUTO
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 4 - 7 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ GIÁO DỤC CASALINK VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ GIÁO DỤC CASALINK VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ GIÁO DỤC CASALINK VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Đầu Tư Và Phát Triển Bất Động Sản Aureal
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Đầu Tư Và Phát Triển Bất Động Sản Aureal làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Đầu Tư Và Phát Triển Bất Động Sản Aureal
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng doanh nghiệp Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc), làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD
Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Avery Dennison Vietnam
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 400 - 600 USD
Avery Dennison Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Long An Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 400 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 10 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search
Tuyển Event Marketing Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 2 USD
Navigos Search
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 2 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm SUNNEXUS CO., LTD
Tuyển Digital Marketing SUNNEXUS CO., LTD làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 16 Triệu
SUNNEXUS CO., LTD
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CHUỖI CUNG ỨNG SMARTLOG
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CHUỖI CUNG ỨNG SMARTLOG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CHUỖI CUNG ỨNG SMARTLOG
Hạn nộp: 16/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm VIETJET AIR
Tuyển Digital Marketing VIETJET AIR làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
VIETJET AIR
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 18 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Tuyển Digital Marketing DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO DOANH NHÂN
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO DOANH NHÂN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO DOANH NHÂN
Hạn nộp: 06/07/2026
Hà Nội Còn 294 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tam Son Yachting Company Limited
Tuyển Digital Marketing Tam Son Yachting Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tam Son Yachting Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Vạn An
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Vạn An làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Vạn An
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XNK TÍN HƯNG THỊNH AUTO
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH XNK TÍN HƯNG THỊNH AUTO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 4 - 7 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH XNK TÍN HƯNG THỊNH AUTO
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 4 - 7 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ GIÁO DỤC CASALINK VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ GIÁO DỤC CASALINK VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ GIÁO DỤC CASALINK VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Đầu Tư Và Phát Triển Bất Động Sản Aureal
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Đầu Tư Và Phát Triển Bất Động Sản Aureal làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Đầu Tư Và Phát Triển Bất Động Sản Aureal
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Digital Marketing Công ty TNHH Sakura Beauty Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Sakura Beauty Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM THIÊN SƠN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 80 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM THIÊN SƠN
25 - 80 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing La Vie Limited Liability Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận La Vie Limited Liability Company
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công ty TNHH OQR làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 11 - 15 Triệu Công ty TNHH OQR
11 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI ĐẦU TƯ AN VI làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2 - 5 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI ĐẦU TƯ AN VI
2 - 5 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing B.y.f.a.s Co.,ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 2 USD B.y.f.a.s Co.,ltd
500 - 2 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Zuellig Pharma Viet Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Zuellig Pharma Viet Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Apex Logistics International (Vietnam) Co.,ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Apex Logistics International (Vietnam) Co.,ltd
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Kanaan Central Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Kanaan Central Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Dentium Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Dentium Vietnam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Central Retail in Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Central Retail in Vietnam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN MASTER LAND làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 8 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN MASTER LAND
7 - 8 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH T COSMETIC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 13 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH T COSMETIC
13 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Unilever Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Unilever Vietnam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH TAZA GROUP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH TAZA GROUP
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công ty cổ phần Thế giới phụ nữ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 13 - 15 Triệu Công ty cổ phần Thế giới phụ nữ
13 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KINH DOANH VÀ DỊCH VỤ SÀN GIAO DỊCH BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN BASE LAND làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 18 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KINH DOANH VÀ DỊCH VỤ SÀN GIAO DỊCH BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN BASE LAND
18 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Tổ hợp Truyền thông Đất Việt VAC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Tổ hợp Truyền thông Đất Việt VAC
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Decathlon Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Decathlon Vietnam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công ty cổ phần đầu tư FGroup làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 4 - 5 Triệu Công ty cổ phần đầu tư FGroup
4 - 5 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công ty Cổ phần Serepok làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Serepok
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ SECOM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ SECOM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VIỆT NAM TICKETS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VIỆT NAM TICKETS
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty Cổ Phần Chứng Khoán Phú Hưng (PHS) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần Chứng Khoán Phú Hưng (PHS)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Tổ hợp Truyền thông Đất Việt VAC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Tổ hợp Truyền thông Đất Việt VAC
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Interglobo Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 500 USD Interglobo Vietnam Company Limited
Trên 500 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công ty TNHH Đầu tư TiDo Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu Công ty TNHH Đầu tư TiDo Việt Nam
3 - 5 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH VIVABLAST VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH VIVABLAST VIỆT NAM
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN THÔNG PHÚ CƯỜNG SOLUTION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN THÔNG PHÚ CƯỜNG SOLUTION
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Dịch Vụ Công Nghệ Nam Khang làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Dịch Vụ Công Nghệ Nam Khang
10 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm