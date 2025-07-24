Tuyển Digital Marketing VIETNAM TRANSIT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 2 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại VIETNAM TRANSIT
- Hồ Chí Minh: Tầng 1, Toà nhà iTower, Số 49 Phạm Ngọc Thạch, Phường Xuân Hòa, TP Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương 15 - 2 USD
Key Responsibilities:
• Strategic Development & Implementation: Design and execute strategies for air freight operations, focusing on Vietnam/SEA to/from Europe, U.S., and other regions.
• Vietnam-Russia Trade Growth: Drive import/export volumes between Vietnam and Russia while expanding cross-regional trade flows.
• Market Analysis: Identify new business opportunities through competitor benchmarking, demand forecasting, and route optimization analysis.
• Partnership Management: Establish and maintain relationships with airlines, cargo terminals, and industry stakeholders to secure competitive rates and operational efficiency.
• Marketing Campaigns: Develop targeted campaigns to promote air freight services across digital and traditional channels.
• End-to-End Process Oversight: Manage logistics workflows, including documentation, customs compliance, and real-time shipment tracking.
• Performance Monitoring: Analyze KPIs (revenue growth, cost efficiency, service quality) and adjust strategies to meet financial targets.
• Revenue Expansion Plans: Create data-driven plans to scale shipment volumes and profitability.
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
