Tuyển Digital Marketing VIETNAM TRANSIT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 2 USD

Key Responsibilities:

• Strategic Development & Implementation: Design and execute strategies for air freight operations, focusing on Vietnam/SEA to/from Europe, U.S., and other regions.

• Vietnam-Russia Trade Growth: Drive import/export volumes between Vietnam and Russia while expanding cross-regional trade flows.

• Market Analysis: Identify new business opportunities through competitor benchmarking, demand forecasting, and route optimization analysis.

• Partnership Management: Establish and maintain relationships with airlines, cargo terminals, and industry stakeholders to secure competitive rates and operational efficiency.

• Marketing Campaigns: Develop targeted campaigns to promote air freight services across digital and traditional channels.

• End-to-End Process Oversight: Manage logistics workflows, including documentation, customs compliance, and real-time shipment tracking.

• Performance Monitoring: Analyze KPIs (revenue growth, cost efficiency, service quality) and adjust strategies to meet financial targets.

• Revenue Expansion Plans: Create data-driven plans to scale shipment volumes and profitability.