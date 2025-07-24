Tuyển Nhân viên môi trường Navigos Search làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

RESPONSIBILITIES AND DUTIES

Accounting Operations

• Handle and organize accounting documents including input/output invoices, import/export declarations, payment records, etc.

• Prepare supporting documents and reports for VAT refund procedures.

• Input accounting data into MISA software in accordance with Vietnamese Accounting Standards (VAS).

• Process financial data for internal reports and audits.

• Assist with tax refunds, internal/external audits, and tax inspections.

Financial Reporting

• Prepare financial statements per Vietnamese Accounting Standards.

• Submit VAT declarations and maintain support records.

• Compile and manage lists of purchase and sales invoices.