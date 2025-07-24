Tuyển Nhân viên môi trường Navigos Search làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên môi trường Tại Navigos Search
- Hà Nội: Tan Kim, Long An
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên môi trường Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
RESPONSIBILITIES AND DUTIES
Accounting Operations
• Handle and organize accounting documents including input/output invoices, import/export declarations, payment records, etc.
• Prepare supporting documents and reports for VAT refund procedures.
• Input accounting data into MISA software in accordance with Vietnamese Accounting Standards (VAS).
• Process financial data for internal reports and audits.
• Assist with tax refunds, internal/external audits, and tax inspections.
Financial Reporting
• Prepare financial statements per Vietnamese Accounting Standards.
• Submit VAT declarations and maintain support records.
• Compile and manage lists of purchase and sales invoices.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• College or University degree in Accounting.
Tại Navigos Search Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Navigos Search
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
