Tuyển Product Marketing Nghi Son Refinery And Petrochemical LLC – Vietnam làm việc tại Thanh Hóa thu nhập Thỏa thuận

- Build the Contracting Strategy/Sourcing Strategy

- Conduct spends and demand analysis with close coordination with key internal stakeholders.

- Conduct market survey to identify market dynamics, supplier pools and opportunity to develop contracting and sourcing strategy.

- Identify value opportunity in close collaboration with stakeholders and suppliers in terms demand, specification, scope of work/services, focus on cost instead of price, innovation etc.

- Work closely with the supplier management team to select the qualified suppliers

- Support the Cost Estimation and Validation (where requires)

- Build cost models.

- Finalise the Bidding documents for review and sharing to the market.

- Jointly support the evaluation finalization

- Prepare for and manage effective negotiations

- Finalise the Awarding Proposal for approval

- Prepare and finalise the contractual documents with finance and legal departments before signature

- Document and information keeping

- Handle Post-Award Issues with Contractors and Business Stakeholders includes but not limited to expediting activities to ensure the on-time deliverables

- Be responsible for Cross-functional contract administration activities including but not limited to payment, Variation process and disputes.