Tuyển Product Marketing Nghi Son Refinery And Petrochemical LLC – Vietnam làm việc tại Thanh Hóa thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại Nghi Son Refinery And Petrochemical LLC – Vietnam
- Thanh Hóa: Nghi Son Economic Zone,Tinh Gia District, Thanh Hoa Province, Thành phố Thanh Hóa
Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
- Build the Contracting Strategy/Sourcing Strategy
- Conduct spends and demand analysis with close coordination with key internal stakeholders.
- Conduct market survey to identify market dynamics, supplier pools and opportunity to develop contracting and sourcing strategy.
- Identify value opportunity in close collaboration with stakeholders and suppliers in terms demand, specification, scope of work/services, focus on cost instead of price, innovation etc.
- Work closely with the supplier management team to select the qualified suppliers
- Support the Cost Estimation and Validation (where requires)
- Build cost models.
- Finalise the Bidding documents for review and sharing to the market.
- Jointly support the evaluation finalization
- Prepare for and manage effective negotiations
- Finalise the Awarding Proposal for approval
- Prepare and finalise the contractual documents with finance and legal departments before signature
- Document and information keeping
- Handle Post-Award Issues with Contractors and Business Stakeholders includes but not limited to expediting activities to ensure the on-time deliverables
- Be responsible for Cross-functional contract administration activities including but not limited to payment, Variation process and disputes.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Nghi Son Refinery And Petrochemical LLC – Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Nghi Son Refinery And Petrochemical LLC – Vietnam
