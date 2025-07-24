Tuyển Automation Tester FPT Software làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

FPT Software
Ngày đăng tuyển: 24/07/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 23/08/2025
FPT Software

Automation Tester

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Automation Tester Tại FPT Software

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Tòa nhà FPT Cầu Giấy, phố Duy Tân, phường Cầu Giấy, Thành phố Hà Nội, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Automation Tester Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

RESPONSIBILITIES
• Develop and maintain automated test scripts using Selenium, Cypress, or similar automation frameworks.
• Work closely with the development team to define automation scope and create test strategies.
• Integrate automated tests with CI/CD pipelines for continuous quality control.
• Conduct performance, load, and regression testing as required.
• Analyze test results, identify root causes of failures, and report issues effectively.
• Maintain test environments and test data required for automated tests.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or related field.
• 2+ years of experience in automation testing and scripting.
• Proficiency in JavaScript, Python, or C# and automation tools such as Selenium WebDriver or Cypress.
• Experience integrating test suites into CI/CD systems like Jenkins, Azure DevOps.
• Understanding of REST APIs and automated API testing tools like Postman or RestAssured.
• Knowledge of manual testing is a plus for hybrid test strategies.
• Good English communication skills (written and oral)

Tại FPT Software Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại FPT Software

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

FPT Software

FPT Software

Quy mô: Trên 10000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tòa nhà FPT Building, số 17 Duy Tân, Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

