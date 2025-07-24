Tuyển Automation Tester FPT Software làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Tòa nhà FPT Cầu Giấy, phố Duy Tân, phường Cầu Giấy, Thành phố Hà Nội, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Automation Tester Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

RESPONSIBILITIES

• Develop and maintain automated test scripts using Selenium, Cypress, or similar automation frameworks.

• Work closely with the development team to define automation scope and create test strategies.

• Integrate automated tests with CI/CD pipelines for continuous quality control.

• Conduct performance, load, and regression testing as required.

• Analyze test results, identify root causes of failures, and report issues effectively.

• Maintain test environments and test data required for automated tests.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or related field.

• 2+ years of experience in automation testing and scripting.

• Proficiency in JavaScript, Python, or C# and automation tools such as Selenium WebDriver or Cypress.

• Experience integrating test suites into CI/CD systems like Jenkins, Azure DevOps.

• Understanding of REST APIs and automated API testing tools like Postman or RestAssured.

• Knowledge of manual testing is a plus for hybrid test strategies.

• Good English communication skills (written and oral)

Tại FPT Software Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại FPT Software

