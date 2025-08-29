Tuyển Solution Architect Công Ty TNHH ActsOne Việt Nam (Bbia, Hince BRAND) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty TNHH ActsOne Việt Nam (Bbia, Hince BRAND)
Ngày đăng tuyển: 29/08/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 28/09/2025
Công Ty TNHH ActsOne Việt Nam (Bbia, Hince BRAND)

Solution Architect

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Solution Architect Tại Công Ty TNHH ActsOne Việt Nam (Bbia, Hince BRAND)

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: R. 803

- 11th Floor, Nguyen Lam Tower, 133 Duong Ba Trac, Ward 1, District 8, Ho Chi Minh City

Mô Tả Công Việc Solution Architect Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

[About Us]
A company with over 10 years of e-commerce platform operation experience, managing multiple e-commerce channels through our proprietary system.
[Key Responsibilities]
. Design and execute migration strategy from PHP/WordPress to Go
. Architect integrations with e-commerce platforms (Shopify, WooCommerce, Lazada, Shopee, etc.)
. Using vibe coding with ai (claude code, chatGPT CLI)
. Manage tax system and payment gateway integrations
. Ensure code quality and improve development processes
. Manage technical debt and maintain system stability

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

[Requirements]
. 3+ years of development experience (Go, Python, PHP required)
. E-commerce system development/operation experience
. API design and microservices architecture experience

Tại Công Ty TNHH ActsOne Việt Nam (Bbia, Hince BRAND) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH ActsOne Việt Nam (Bbia, Hince BRAND)

Công Ty TNHH ActsOne Việt Nam (Bbia, Hince BRAND)

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Số 20 Đường 01, Khu Đô Thị Mới Him Lam, Phường Tân Hưng, Quận 7, Thành Phố Hồ Chí Minh

