Tuyển Solution Architect Công Ty TNHH ActsOne Việt Nam (Bbia, Hince BRAND) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

[About Us]

A company with over 10 years of e-commerce platform operation experience, managing multiple e-commerce channels through our proprietary system.

[Key Responsibilities]

. Design and execute migration strategy from PHP/WordPress to Go

. Architect integrations with e-commerce platforms (Shopify, WooCommerce, Lazada, Shopee, etc.)

. Using vibe coding with ai (claude code, chatGPT CLI)

. Manage tax system and payment gateway integrations

. Ensure code quality and improve development processes

. Manage technical debt and maintain system stability