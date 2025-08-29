Tuyển Solution Architect Công Ty TNHH ActsOne Việt Nam (Bbia, Hince BRAND) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Solution Architect Tại Công Ty TNHH ActsOne Việt Nam (Bbia, Hince BRAND)
- Hồ Chí Minh: R. 803
- 11th Floor, Nguyen Lam Tower, 133 Duong Ba Trac, Ward 1, District 8, Ho Chi Minh City
Mô Tả Công Việc Solution Architect Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
[About Us]
A company with over 10 years of e-commerce platform operation experience, managing multiple e-commerce channels through our proprietary system.
[Key Responsibilities]
. Design and execute migration strategy from PHP/WordPress to Go
. Architect integrations with e-commerce platforms (Shopify, WooCommerce, Lazada, Shopee, etc.)
. Using vibe coding with ai (claude code, chatGPT CLI)
. Manage tax system and payment gateway integrations
. Ensure code quality and improve development processes
. Manage technical debt and maintain system stability
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
. 3+ years of development experience (Go, Python, PHP required)
. E-commerce system development/operation experience
. API design and microservices architecture experience
Tại Công Ty TNHH ActsOne Việt Nam (Bbia, Hince BRAND) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
