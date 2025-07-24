Tuyển Sales Marketing VIETJET AIR làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Marketing Tại VIETJET AIR
- Hồ Chí Minh: VIETJET PLAZA, Truong Son Street, Ward 2, Tan Binh District, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
- Check and reconcile transactions between PSS and the bank or payment gateway via internal reports.
- Follow up on charter flights; check and reconcile payments from the bank with charter invoices.
- Monitor charter partner balances.
- Ensure all transactions are accurately recorded in the accounting system.
- Break down all accounts to identify and resolve discrepancies (if any).
- Ensure all debts are collected on time as per the signed contracts.
- Issue invoices to record revenue in compliance with regulations and SOPs.
- Calculate commissions/incentives for agencies, bousers, etc.
- Verify fare component policy.
- Check VAT rates applied to fares/fees.
- Verify fare/fee amounts comply with the fare table.
- Other tasks assigned by Line manager/Chief Accountant/CFO.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- Bachelor's degree in Finance & Accounting or Banking.
Tại VIETJET AIR Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại VIETJET AIR
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
