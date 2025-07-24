Tuyển Sales Marketing VIETJET AIR làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

- Check and reconcile transactions between PSS and the bank or payment gateway via internal reports.

- Follow up on charter flights; check and reconcile payments from the bank with charter invoices.

- Monitor charter partner balances.

- Ensure all transactions are accurately recorded in the accounting system.

- Break down all accounts to identify and resolve discrepancies (if any).

- Ensure all debts are collected on time as per the signed contracts.

- Issue invoices to record revenue in compliance with regulations and SOPs.

- Calculate commissions/incentives for agencies, bousers, etc.

- Verify fare component policy.

- Check VAT rates applied to fares/fees.

- Verify fare/fee amounts comply with the fare table.

- Other tasks assigned by Line manager/Chief Accountant/CFO.