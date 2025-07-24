Tuyển Trưởng nhóm kinh doanh Schneider Electric Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Trưởng nhóm kinh doanh Schneider Electric Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Schneider Electric Vietnam Limited
Ngày đăng tuyển: 24/07/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 23/08/2025
Schneider Electric Vietnam Limited

Trưởng nhóm kinh doanh

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Trưởng nhóm kinh doanh Tại Schneider Electric Vietnam Limited

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Tân Bình, Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Trưởng nhóm kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

This position is accountable for installing, inspecting, maintaining, troubleshooting and repairing customer equipment. FSR will maintain, retrofit, and provide technical support for Schneider Electric Secure Power products with specialization in Cooling, both in the shop and on site. Work on competitive equipment may also be part of the role. Experimented FSR will share and provide technical instruction and guidance to new and less experienced FSR. He will perform warranty and recall work. Analyze malfunctions in equipment and interpret maintenance manuals, using knowledge of systems and electronics to isolate and correct issues. FSR must be available to: respond to emergency calls and for intervention (24/7), maintain service equipment, tools and documentation, and identify sales opportunities. Any intervention will have to be prepared and performed in total respect of safety guidelines (prevention plan, protection equipment …)
1. Comply with Safety and cyber security policies, practices and procedures
2. Perform Startup/Commissioning on Schneider Electric Secure Power products with specialization in Cooling.
3. Perform Preventive, scheduled and unscheduled Maintenance on Cooling equipment
4. Ability to analyze, and interpret technical procedures, governmental regulations, different problems on our equipment and provide appropriated answer
5. Be able to analyze and explain reports results to customers and management
6. Proactive participation to team efforts to achieve departmental and company goals (SIM1)

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Schneider Electric Vietnam Limited Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Schneider Electric Vietnam Limited

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Schneider Electric Vietnam Limited

Schneider Electric Vietnam Limited

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 364 Cong Hoa St, Floor 7, E-town Building, Ward 13, Tan Binh Dist, HCMC

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

