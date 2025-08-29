Tuyển Kế toán công nợ VPĐD Allingham Holdings Limited Tại TP.HCM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Kế toán công nợ VPĐD Allingham Holdings Limited Tại TP.HCM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

VPĐD Allingham Holdings Limited Tại TP.HCM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 29/08/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 28/09/2025
VPĐD Allingham Holdings Limited Tại TP.HCM

Kế toán công nợ

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kế toán công nợ Tại VPĐD Allingham Holdings Limited Tại TP.HCM

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Kế toán công nợ Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Monitor and update accounts receivable status for each customer in the accounting system.
• Follow up and remind customers of outstanding and overdue payments.
• Coordinate LC (Letter of Credit) payment processes with customers and banks.
• Conduct regular and ad-hoc reconciliations of receivables with customers; coordinate with the Sales department to ensure data accuracy and consistency.
• Collaborate with relevant departments to resolve issues related to outstanding debts or disputes.
• Propose appropriate handling measures for doubtful or high-risk receivables.
• Support internal and external audits by providing relevant data and documentation related to accounts receivable.
• Perform other tasks assigned by line managers.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• College or University degree in Accounting, Finance, Auditing, or related fields.
• Minimum 2 years of experience in a similar role; experience in short-term or temporary contracts is an advantage.
• Proficient in Microsoft Office and ERP (e.g., Netsuite, SAP, Bravo, etc.).
• Strong communication skills, both verbal and written in English.

Tại VPĐD Allingham Holdings Limited Tại TP.HCM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại VPĐD Allingham Holdings Limited Tại TP.HCM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

VPĐD Allingham Holdings Limited Tại TP.HCM

VPĐD Allingham Holdings Limited Tại TP.HCM

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Phòng 14A16, khu biệt thự Fideco, số 14 đường Thảo Điền, phường Thảo Điền, TP. Thủ Đức, TP.HCM

