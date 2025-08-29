Tuyển Kế toán công nợ VPĐD Allingham Holdings Limited Tại TP.HCM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kế toán công nợ Tại VPĐD Allingham Holdings Limited Tại TP.HCM
- Hồ Chí Minh: Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Kế toán công nợ Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
• Monitor and update accounts receivable status for each customer in the accounting system.
• Follow up and remind customers of outstanding and overdue payments.
• Coordinate LC (Letter of Credit) payment processes with customers and banks.
• Conduct regular and ad-hoc reconciliations of receivables with customers; coordinate with the Sales department to ensure data accuracy and consistency.
• Collaborate with relevant departments to resolve issues related to outstanding debts or disputes.
• Propose appropriate handling measures for doubtful or high-risk receivables.
• Support internal and external audits by providing relevant data and documentation related to accounts receivable.
• Perform other tasks assigned by line managers.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Minimum 2 years of experience in a similar role; experience in short-term or temporary contracts is an advantage.
• Proficient in Microsoft Office and ERP (e.g., Netsuite, SAP, Bravo, etc.).
• Strong communication skills, both verbal and written in English.
Tại VPĐD Allingham Holdings Limited Tại TP.HCM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại VPĐD Allingham Holdings Limited Tại TP.HCM
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI