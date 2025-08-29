Tuyển Kế toán công nợ VPĐD Allingham Holdings Limited Tại TP.HCM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

• Monitor and update accounts receivable status for each customer in the accounting system.

• Follow up and remind customers of outstanding and overdue payments.

• Coordinate LC (Letter of Credit) payment processes with customers and banks.

• Conduct regular and ad-hoc reconciliations of receivables with customers; coordinate with the Sales department to ensure data accuracy and consistency.

• Collaborate with relevant departments to resolve issues related to outstanding debts or disputes.

• Propose appropriate handling measures for doubtful or high-risk receivables.

• Support internal and external audits by providing relevant data and documentation related to accounts receivable.

• Perform other tasks assigned by line managers.