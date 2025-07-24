Tuyển Lập trình viên PHP FPT Software làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

JOB OVERVIEW

• You will have an opportunity to work with an American Healthcare group with more than 40 years of experience, with patient-focused approach, unmatched market research, and emphasis on consumer preferences are transforming the healthcare experience, creating strong outcomes for patients and entire healthcare systems.

• We are looking for an experienced and highly skilled Team Lead Full Stack Engineer to join our growing team. In this role, you will not only be responsible for developing and maintaining complex web applications but also for leading a team of talented engineers. You will play a crucial role in ensuring that our projects are delivered on time and meet the highest standards of quality. Your strong communication skills will be essential in collaborating with various stakeholders and guiding your team to success.

RESPONSIBILITIES

• Lead and mentor a team of full stack engineers, providing technical guidance and support.

• Design, develop, and maintain web applications using Angular and either .NET or NodeJS.

• Architect and implement scalable solutions using AWS services such as Lambda, ECS Fargate, S3, SQS, SNS, and Cognito.

• Manage and optimize databases in MS SQL, Postgres, and DynamoDB.

• Implement search and analytics solutions using ElasticSearch.

• Utilize Python for scripting and automation tasks.