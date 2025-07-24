Tuyển Lập trình viên PHP FPT Software làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Lập trình viên PHP FPT Software làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

FPT Software
Ngày đăng tuyển: 24/07/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 23/08/2025
FPT Software

Lập trình viên PHP

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên PHP Tại FPT Software

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Tòa nhà FPT Cầu Giấy, phố Duy Tân, phường Cầu Giấy, Thành phố Hà Nội, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên PHP Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

JOB OVERVIEW
• You will have an opportunity to work with an American Healthcare group with more than 40 years of experience, with patient-focused approach, unmatched market research, and emphasis on consumer preferences are transforming the healthcare experience, creating strong outcomes for patients and entire healthcare systems.
• We are looking for an experienced and highly skilled Team Lead Full Stack Engineer to join our growing team. In this role, you will not only be responsible for developing and maintaining complex web applications but also for leading a team of talented engineers. You will play a crucial role in ensuring that our projects are delivered on time and meet the highest standards of quality. Your strong communication skills will be essential in collaborating with various stakeholders and guiding your team to success.
RESPONSIBILITIES
• Lead and mentor a team of full stack engineers, providing technical guidance and support.
• Design, develop, and maintain web applications using Angular and either .NET or NodeJS.
• Architect and implement scalable solutions using AWS services such as Lambda, ECS Fargate, S3, SQS, SNS, and Cognito.
• Manage and optimize databases in MS SQL, Postgres, and DynamoDB.
• Implement search and analytics solutions using ElasticSearch.
• Utilize Python for scripting and automation tasks.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Gì

Tại FPT Software Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại FPT Software

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

FPT Software

FPT Software

Quy mô: Trên 10000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tòa nhà FPT Building, số 17 Duy Tân, Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

