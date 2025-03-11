Tuyển Art Director CHOO COMMUNICATION JSC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 30 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Art Director Tại CHOO COMMUNICATION JSC
- Hồ Chí Minh: Lầu 3
- Aloha Building 55 Trương Quốc Dung, Phường 10, Phú Nhuận, Quận Phú Nhuận
Mô Tả Công Việc Art Director Với Mức Lương 25 - 30 Triệu
Understand clients' business and generate new ideas for proposals that meet client’s needs and expectations.
Take responsibility for the creative part of campaign/ project. Including:
Generate clear ideas and concepts in tandem with the copywriter
Produce sketches, storyboards, roughs to visualize ideas
Understand marketing initiatives, strategic positioning and target audience
Cooperate with the rest of the creative team across different types of media
Take work from concept to final execution within deadlines
Manage and delegate responsibilities to other designers and provide directions
Present completed ideas to clients/team members
Stay on top of all trends and maintain best practices
Management
Manage and cultivate the career development of team members
Guide and ensure team members to follow company policy and regulations.
Với Mức Lương 25 - 30 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Excellent speaking and writing skills in both English and Vietnamese.
Ability to work collaboratively with different teams and manage multiple projects.
Reliable, proactive, and deadline-oriented.
Tại CHOO COMMUNICATION JSC Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Opportunities for career growth and professional development.
Dynamic and collaborative working environment.
Annual leave, sick leave, and public holiday entitlements.
Company trip, Team building, New Year Party,...
Health insurance and wellness benefits.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CHOO COMMUNICATION JSC
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI