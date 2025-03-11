Tuyển Art Director CHOO COMMUNICATION JSC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 30 Triệu

Mức lương 25 - 30 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Lầu 3 - Aloha Building 55 Trương Quốc Dung, Phường 10, Phú Nhuận, Quận Phú Nhuận

Mô Tả Công Việc Art Director Với Mức Lương 25 - 30 Triệu

Understand clients' business and generate new ideas for proposals that meet client’s needs and expectations.

Take responsibility for the creative part of campaign/ project. Including:

Generate clear ideas and concepts in tandem with the copywriter

Produce sketches, storyboards, roughs to visualize ideas

Understand marketing initiatives, strategic positioning and target audience

Cooperate with the rest of the creative team across different types of media

Take work from concept to final execution within deadlines

Manage and delegate responsibilities to other designers and provide directions

Present completed ideas to clients/team members

Stay on top of all trends and maintain best practices

Management

Manage and cultivate the career development of team members

Guide and ensure team members to follow company policy and regulations.

Với Mức Lương 25 - 30 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

At least 03 years experiences as Art Director

Excellent speaking and writing skills in both English and Vietnamese.

Ability to work collaboratively with different teams and manage multiple projects.

Reliable, proactive, and deadline-oriented.

Tại CHOO COMMUNICATION JSC Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary and performance-based bonuses.

Opportunities for career growth and professional development.

Dynamic and collaborative working environment.

Annual leave, sick leave, and public holiday entitlements.

Company trip, Team building, New Year Party,...

Health insurance and wellness benefits.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CHOO COMMUNICATION JSC

