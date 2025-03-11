Tuyển Art Director CHOO COMMUNICATION JSC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 30 Triệu

Tuyển Art Director CHOO COMMUNICATION JSC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 30 Triệu

CHOO COMMUNICATION JSC
Ngày đăng tuyển: 11/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 10/04/2025
CHOO COMMUNICATION JSC

Art Director

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Art Director Tại CHOO COMMUNICATION JSC

Mức lương
25 - 30 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Lầu 3

- Aloha Building 55 Trương Quốc Dung, Phường 10, Phú Nhuận, Quận Phú Nhuận

Mô Tả Công Việc Art Director Với Mức Lương 25 - 30 Triệu

Understand clients' business and generate new ideas for proposals that meet client’s needs and expectations.
Take responsibility for the creative part of campaign/ project. Including:
Generate clear ideas and concepts in tandem with the copywriter
Produce sketches, storyboards, roughs to visualize ideas
Understand marketing initiatives, strategic positioning and target audience
Cooperate with the rest of the creative team across different types of media
Take work from concept to final execution within deadlines
Manage and delegate responsibilities to other designers and provide directions
Present completed ideas to clients/team members
Stay on top of all trends and maintain best practices
Management
Manage and cultivate the career development of team members
Guide and ensure team members to follow company policy and regulations.

Với Mức Lương 25 - 30 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

At least 03 years experiences as Art Director
Excellent speaking and writing skills in both English and Vietnamese.
Ability to work collaboratively with different teams and manage multiple projects.
Reliable, proactive, and deadline-oriented.

Tại CHOO COMMUNICATION JSC Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary and performance-based bonuses.
Opportunities for career growth and professional development.
Dynamic and collaborative working environment.
Annual leave, sick leave, and public holiday entitlements.
Company trip, Team building, New Year Party,...
Health insurance and wellness benefits.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CHOO COMMUNICATION JSC

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CHOO COMMUNICATION JSC

CHOO COMMUNICATION JSC

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 3A Floor - Aloha Building 55 Truong Quoc Dung St., Ward 10, Phu Nhuan District, HCMC

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

