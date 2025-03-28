Tuyển Automation Tester Fushan Technology Vietnam làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 500 - 1 USD

Fushan Technology Vietnam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 28/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 27/04/2025
Fushan Technology Vietnam

Automation Tester

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Automation Tester Tại Fushan Technology Vietnam

Mức lương
500 - 1 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Bắc Ninh: No 8, street 6, VSIP Bac Ninh, Phu Chan, Tu Son ,Bac Ninh, Thành phố Bắc Ninh

Mô Tả Công Việc Automation Tester Với Mức Lương 500 - 1 USD

1. Make sure the machine is working follow First Pass Yield (FPY) monitoring.
2. Ownership for failure analysis of technical issues to find out the root cause & initiate related machine
Improvement.
3. Suggest improvement in parameter of machine for manufacturability of products by involving in the
Product concept phase where the parameter is still fluid and resolve all NPI issues before RU/Mass
production.
4. Product related technical skills & knowledge transfer to Repair & Rework and other teams.
5. Knowledge about calculate UPH, OEE, Efficiency, cycle time, Tact time and do KAIZEN, yield (FPY) and capacity achieved

Với Mức Lương 500 - 1 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

1. Educational background: College degree or higher(Electronics/Electrical/Mechanical)
2. Experiences: 1-5 years as Automation Engineer.
3. Skills:
• Problem-solving skills, Analytical skills. Good English Communication or Chinese Communication is advantage, excellent collaboration with the cross functional team
• Knowledge about 2D, 3D software ( NX, Inventor, AutoCAD..) • Others: MS office, Process capability( Cp, Cpk,)

Tại Fushan Technology Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Fushan Technology Vietnam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Fushan Technology Vietnam

Fushan Technology Vietnam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: No. 8, Street 6, VSIP Bac Ninh Services, Urban and Industrial Park, Phu Chan Commune, Tu Son Town, Bac Ninh Province.

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

