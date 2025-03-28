Tuyển Automation Tester Fushan Technology Vietnam làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 500 - 1 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Automation Tester Tại Fushan Technology Vietnam
- Bắc Ninh: No 8, street 6, VSIP Bac Ninh, Phu Chan, Tu Son ,Bac Ninh, Thành phố Bắc Ninh
Mô Tả Công Việc Automation Tester Với Mức Lương 500 - 1 USD
1. Make sure the machine is working follow First Pass Yield (FPY) monitoring.
2. Ownership for failure analysis of technical issues to find out the root cause & initiate related machine
Improvement.
3. Suggest improvement in parameter of machine for manufacturability of products by involving in the
Product concept phase where the parameter is still fluid and resolve all NPI issues before RU/Mass
production.
4. Product related technical skills & knowledge transfer to Repair & Rework and other teams.
5. Knowledge about calculate UPH, OEE, Efficiency, cycle time, Tact time and do KAIZEN, yield (FPY) and capacity achieved
Với Mức Lương 500 - 1 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
2. Experiences: 1-5 years as Automation Engineer.
3. Skills:
• Problem-solving skills, Analytical skills. Good English Communication or Chinese Communication is advantage, excellent collaboration with the cross functional team
• Knowledge about 2D, 3D software ( NX, Inventor, AutoCAD..) • Others: MS office, Process capability( Cp, Cpk,)
Tại Fushan Technology Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Fushan Technology Vietnam
