Tuyển Automation Tester Công Ty SmartOSC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Tòa Handico, đường Phạm Hùng, Nam Từ Liêm, Quận Nam Từ Liêm

Learn and participate in building automated test scripts for Web, API, or Mobile applications.

Support in analyzing requirements, writing test cases, and executing test plans.

Assist with regression testing, performance testing, and bug reporting.

Run test scripts using tools such as Selenium, Katalon, Cypress, or Postman (for API).

Collaborate with developers and QA team members to ensure product quality.

Receive training on Agile/Scrum testing processes, CI/CD workflows, and automation frameworks.

Final-year student or recent graduate in Information Technology, Computer Science, or related fields.

Basic understanding of software testing concepts and the software development life cycle (SDLC).

Familiarity with at least one programming language (e.g., Java, JavaScript, Python, etc.).

Interest or experience in automation testing tools such as Selenium, Katalon, or Postman is a plus.

Fluent in English

Attractive monthly allowances based on performance: up to 6.000.000 VND during the training period.

A 3-month on-the-job training program designed to enhance your business analysis skills and knowledge.

Guidance from experienced mentors and hands-on experience in real projects.

Clear career development path with opportunities for advancement within SmartOSC.

Working in One of the largest digital transformation agencies – A professional English environment

Free English, Japanese, and professional training packages

Other fun activities: happy hour, quarterly team building, football club, yoga club, swimming club, charity activities, etc.

Free entertainment parties: Birthday party, Anniversary party, Sum-up Party, Year-End Party, etc.

