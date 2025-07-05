Tuyển Automation Tester Công Ty SmartOSC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Automation Tester
Công Ty SmartOSC

Công Ty SmartOSC
Ngày đăng tuyển: 05/07/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 23/07/2025
Công Ty SmartOSC

Automation Tester

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Automation Tester Tại Công Ty SmartOSC

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
2 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Thực tập sinh
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Tòa Handico, đường Phạm Hùng, Nam Từ Liêm, Quận Nam Từ Liêm

Mô Tả Công Việc Automation Tester Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Learn and participate in building automated test scripts for Web, API, or Mobile applications.
Support in analyzing requirements, writing test cases, and executing test plans.
Assist with regression testing, performance testing, and bug reporting.
Run test scripts using tools such as Selenium, Katalon, Cypress, or Postman (for API).
Collaborate with developers and QA team members to ensure product quality.
Receive training on Agile/Scrum testing processes, CI/CD workflows, and automation frameworks.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Final-year student or recent graduate in Information Technology, Computer Science, or related fields.
Basic understanding of software testing concepts and the software development life cycle (SDLC).
Familiarity with at least one programming language (e.g., Java, JavaScript, Python, etc.).
Interest or experience in automation testing tools such as Selenium, Katalon, or Postman is a plus.
Fluent in English

Tại Công Ty SmartOSC Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Attractive monthly allowances based on performance: up to 6.000.000 VND during the training period.
A 3-month on-the-job training program designed to enhance your business analysis skills and knowledge.
Guidance from experienced mentors and hands-on experience in real projects.
Clear career development path with opportunities for advancement within SmartOSC.
Working in One of the largest digital transformation agencies – A professional English environment
Free English, Japanese, and professional training packages
Other fun activities: happy hour, quarterly team building, football club, yoga club, swimming club, charity activities, etc.
Free entertainment parties: Birthday party, Anniversary party, Sum-up Party, Year-End Party, etc.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty SmartOSC

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty SmartOSC

Công Ty SmartOSC

Quy mô: 500 - 1000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: TP.HCM Văn phòng: Tầng 2, Tháp Tuổi Trẻ, 60A Hoàng Văn Thụ, Phường 9, Quận Phú Nhuận, TP.HCM/ Đà Nẵng Văn phòng: 31 Đường Trần Phú, Quận Hải Châu, Thành phố Đà Nẵng / Trụ sở chính: Handico Tower, Đường Phạm Hùng

