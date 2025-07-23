Tuyển Automation Tester Công Ty TNHH J. Wagner làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 700 - 1 USD

Tuyển Automation Tester Công Ty TNHH J. Wagner làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 700 - 1 USD

Công Ty TNHH J. Wagner
Ngày đăng tuyển: 23/07/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 22/08/2025
Công Ty TNHH J. Wagner

Automation Tester

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Automation Tester Tại Công Ty TNHH J. Wagner

Mức lương
700 - 1 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Lô 73

- 75, Đường D, Khu chế xuất Sài Gòn

- Linh Trung, Phường Linh Trung, Thành phố Thủ Đức, HCM

Mô Tả Công Việc Automation Tester Với Mức Lương 700 - 1 USD

Tasks & Responsibility
- Development of automation systems for painting line
- Develop modular control systems in collaboration with system engineers and mechanical/electrical design teams
- Functional, safety, manufacturing and economic aspects.
- Guarantee of reusability, functionality and integration capability.
- Contribute to the development and documentation of software and hardware design specifications.
- Work within a global team of automation software developers to share knowledge, align processes, and support integration efforts across regions.
- Develop user requirement specifications along with software & hardware design specifications
Qualifications & competencies
* Bachelor in fields of automation or electrical engineering
* 3-5 years of experience in automation, automation flatform, developing
* Knowledge of Twincat 3 (Beckhoff), HMI development is an advantage
* Familiar with some software in programming and commissioning systems with PLC/PC-based control technology such as:
- Software for programming C: Visual studio.

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH J. Wagner

Công Ty TNHH J. Wagner

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Ms. Yến

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

