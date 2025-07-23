Tuyển Automation Tester Công Ty TNHH J. Wagner làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 700 - 1 USD

Tasks & Responsibility

- Development of automation systems for painting line

- Develop modular control systems in collaboration with system engineers and mechanical/electrical design teams

- Functional, safety, manufacturing and economic aspects.

- Guarantee of reusability, functionality and integration capability.

- Contribute to the development and documentation of software and hardware design specifications.

- Work within a global team of automation software developers to share knowledge, align processes, and support integration efforts across regions.

- Develop user requirement specifications along with software & hardware design specifications

Qualifications & competencies

* Bachelor in fields of automation or electrical engineering

* 3-5 years of experience in automation, automation flatform, developing

* Knowledge of Twincat 3 (Beckhoff), HMI development is an advantage

* Familiar with some software in programming and commissioning systems with PLC/PC-based control technology such as:

- Software for programming C: Visual studio.