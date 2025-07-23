Tuyển Automation Tester Công Ty TNHH J. Wagner làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 700 - 1 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Automation Tester Tại Công Ty TNHH J. Wagner
- Hồ Chí Minh: Lô 73
- 75, Đường D, Khu chế xuất Sài Gòn
- Linh Trung, Phường Linh Trung, Thành phố Thủ Đức, HCM
Mô Tả Công Việc Automation Tester Với Mức Lương 700 - 1 USD
Tasks & Responsibility
- Development of automation systems for painting line
- Develop modular control systems in collaboration with system engineers and mechanical/electrical design teams
- Functional, safety, manufacturing and economic aspects.
- Guarantee of reusability, functionality and integration capability.
- Contribute to the development and documentation of software and hardware design specifications.
- Work within a global team of automation software developers to share knowledge, align processes, and support integration efforts across regions.
- Develop user requirement specifications along with software & hardware design specifications
Qualifications & competencies
* Bachelor in fields of automation or electrical engineering
* 3-5 years of experience in automation, automation flatform, developing
* Knowledge of Twincat 3 (Beckhoff), HMI development is an advantage
* Familiar with some software in programming and commissioning systems with PLC/PC-based control technology such as:
- Software for programming C: Visual studio.
Với Mức Lương 700 - 1 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công Ty TNHH J. Wagner Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH J. Wagner
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI