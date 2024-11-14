Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Chi Nhánh Công Ty TNHH transcosmos Việt Nam Tại Thành Phố Hồ Chí Minh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 18 - 23 Triệu

Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Chi Nhánh Công Ty TNHH transcosmos Việt Nam Tại Thành Phố Hồ Chí Minh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 18 - 23 Triệu

Chi Nhánh Công Ty TNHH transcosmos Việt Nam Tại Thành Phố Hồ Chí Minh
Ngày đăng tuyển: 14/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 15/12/2024
Chi Nhánh Công Ty TNHH transcosmos Việt Nam Tại Thành Phố Hồ Chí Minh

Biên phiên dịch

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Biên phiên dịch Tại Chi Nhánh Công Ty TNHH transcosmos Việt Nam Tại Thành Phố Hồ Chí Minh

Mức lương
18 - 23 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- TTC Building, 253 Hoàng Văn Thụ, Phường 2, Tân Bình, Ho Chi Minh City, Quận Tân Bình

Mô Tả Công Việc Biên phiên dịch Với Mức Lương 18 - 23 Triệu

IT Communicator position to support website manufacturing for the Japanese market (Website operated by a Japanese company).
Communicate in Japanese with the person in charge of the Japanese project related to website manufacturing.
Reciprocate, contact the person in charge of the Japanese side via email, phone, chat, etc.
Manage project progress, check product quality.

Với Mức Lương 18 - 23 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Graduation from College or above.
Japanese language level equivalent to N2 or higher(Priority is given to candidates with additional English proficiency).
Japanese language level equivalent to N2 or higher
2 years of experience in IT Comtor or Assistant/Direct assistant to a Japanese Boss or living in Japan for 1 year or more.
Experience studying and working in Japan or Experience in project management/creating directive files, experience participating in Offshore projects at Japanese IT companies is an advantage.
Knowledge related to Web design/coding (HTML/CSS) is a plus.

Tại Chi Nhánh Công Ty TNHH transcosmos Việt Nam Tại Thành Phố Hồ Chí Minh Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Promotion opportunities.
Periodical bonus: twice/year.
Position promotion, salary increase: once/year.
13th-month salary.
Insurances followed Vietnamese Labor Law.
Bonuses, gifts for Holidays.
Activities: Birthday party, Employee engagement activities.
Working from home 100% (but the candidate must in HCMC.)

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Chi Nhánh Công Ty TNHH transcosmos Việt Nam Tại Thành Phố Hồ Chí Minh

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Chi Nhánh Công Ty TNHH transcosmos Việt Nam Tại Thành Phố Hồ Chí Minh

Chi Nhánh Công Ty TNHH transcosmos Việt Nam Tại Thành Phố Hồ Chí Minh

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Tầng 8 và Tầng 10, Tòa nhà SCETPA, Số 19A Cộng Hòa, Phường 12, Quận Tân Bình, Hồ Chí Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-bien-dich-sach-bao-chi-thu-nhap-18-23-trieu-vnd-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ho-chi-minh-job262754
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre
Tuyển Biên dịch sách/báo chí thu nhập 20 - 24 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre
Hạn nộp: 03/01/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 20 - 24 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MTV KOREA JCC VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Biên dịch sách/báo chí thu nhập Thỏa thuận Toàn thời gian tại Đồng Nai
CÔNG TY TNHH MTV KOREA JCC VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 27/12/2024
Đồng Nai Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH MTV Chung Am Vina
Tuyển Biên dịch sách/báo chí thu nhập 20 - 25 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
Công ty TNHH MTV Chung Am Vina
Hạn nộp: 20/12/2024
Hà Nội Thái Nguyên Đã hết hạn 20 - 25 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công TY TNHH Woodworth Wooden
Tuyển Biên dịch sách/báo chí thu nhập 15 - 17 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
Công TY TNHH Woodworth Wooden
Hạn nộp: 20/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 15 - 17 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Công Trình Quốc Tế Nam Kinh Chope (Việt Nam )
Tuyển Biên dịch sách/báo chí thu nhập 12 - 20 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
Công Ty TNHH Công Trình Quốc Tế Nam Kinh Chope (Việt Nam )
Hạn nộp: 21/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 12 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre
Tuyển Biên dịch sách/báo chí thu nhập 15 - 20 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre
Hạn nộp: 06/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Chi Nhánh Công Ty TNHH transcosmos Việt Nam Tại Thành Phố Hồ Chí Minh
Tuyển Biên dịch sách/báo chí thu nhập 18 - 23 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
Chi Nhánh Công Ty TNHH transcosmos Việt Nam Tại Thành Phố Hồ Chí Minh
Hạn nộp: 15/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 18 - 23 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre
Tuyển Biên dịch sách/báo chí thu nhập Đến 20 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre
Hạn nộp: 06/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Tới 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Đạt Phương
Tuyển Biên dịch sách/báo chí thu nhập 15 - 25 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Quảng Nam
Công ty cổ phần Đạt Phương
Hạn nộp: 23/12/2024
Quảng Nam Đã hết hạn 15 - 25 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ECOUNT VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Biên dịch sách/báo chí thu nhập Từ 20 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
CÔNG TY TNHH ECOUNT VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 15/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Trên 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Tuyển Trưởng phòng chăm sóc khách hàng Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 80 - 100 Triệu
Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 80 - 100 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Kinderworld International Group
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Kinderworld International Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 450 USD
Kinderworld International Group
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 450 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Tuyển Customer Success Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 450 - 600 USD
Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 450 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng doanh nghiệp Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc), làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD
Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Avery Dennison Vietnam
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 400 - 600 USD
Avery Dennison Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Long An Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 400 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MPGROUP
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MPGROUP làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 23 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MPGROUP
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển 18 - 23 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre
Tuyển Biên dịch sách/báo chí thu nhập 20 - 24 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre
Hạn nộp: 03/01/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 20 - 24 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MTV KOREA JCC VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Biên dịch sách/báo chí thu nhập Thỏa thuận Toàn thời gian tại Đồng Nai
CÔNG TY TNHH MTV KOREA JCC VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 27/12/2024
Đồng Nai Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH MTV Chung Am Vina
Tuyển Biên dịch sách/báo chí thu nhập 20 - 25 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
Công ty TNHH MTV Chung Am Vina
Hạn nộp: 20/12/2024
Hà Nội Thái Nguyên Đã hết hạn 20 - 25 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công TY TNHH Woodworth Wooden
Tuyển Biên dịch sách/báo chí thu nhập 15 - 17 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
Công TY TNHH Woodworth Wooden
Hạn nộp: 20/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 15 - 17 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Công Trình Quốc Tế Nam Kinh Chope (Việt Nam )
Tuyển Biên dịch sách/báo chí thu nhập 12 - 20 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
Công Ty TNHH Công Trình Quốc Tế Nam Kinh Chope (Việt Nam )
Hạn nộp: 21/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 12 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre
Tuyển Biên dịch sách/báo chí thu nhập 15 - 20 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre
Hạn nộp: 06/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Chi Nhánh Công Ty TNHH transcosmos Việt Nam Tại Thành Phố Hồ Chí Minh
Tuyển Biên dịch sách/báo chí thu nhập 18 - 23 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
Chi Nhánh Công Ty TNHH transcosmos Việt Nam Tại Thành Phố Hồ Chí Minh
Hạn nộp: 15/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 18 - 23 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre
Tuyển Biên dịch sách/báo chí thu nhập Đến 20 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre
Hạn nộp: 06/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Tới 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Đạt Phương
Tuyển Biên dịch sách/báo chí thu nhập 15 - 25 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Quảng Nam
Công ty cổ phần Đạt Phương
Hạn nộp: 23/12/2024
Quảng Nam Đã hết hạn 15 - 25 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ECOUNT VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Biên dịch sách/báo chí thu nhập Từ 20 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
CÔNG TY TNHH ECOUNT VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 15/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Trên 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất