Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Chi Nhánh Công Ty TNHH transcosmos Việt Nam Tại Thành Phố Hồ Chí Minh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 18 - 23 Triệu

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - TTC Building, 253 Hoàng Văn Thụ, Phường 2, Tân Bình, Ho Chi Minh City, Quận Tân Bình

IT Communicator position to support website manufacturing for the Japanese market (Website operated by a Japanese company).

Communicate in Japanese with the person in charge of the Japanese project related to website manufacturing.

Reciprocate, contact the person in charge of the Japanese side via email, phone, chat, etc.

Manage project progress, check product quality.

Graduation from College or above.

Japanese language level equivalent to N2 or higher(Priority is given to candidates with additional English proficiency).

2 years of experience in IT Comtor or Assistant/Direct assistant to a Japanese Boss or living in Japan for 1 year or more.

Experience studying and working in Japan or Experience in project management/creating directive files, experience participating in Offshore projects at Japanese IT companies is an advantage.

Knowledge related to Web design/coding (HTML/CSS) is a plus.

Tại Chi Nhánh Công Ty TNHH transcosmos Việt Nam Tại Thành Phố Hồ Chí Minh Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Promotion opportunities.

Periodical bonus: twice/year.

Position promotion, salary increase: once/year.

13th-month salary.

Insurances followed Vietnamese Labor Law.

Bonuses, gifts for Holidays.

Activities: Birthday party, Employee engagement activities.

Working from home 100% (but the candidate must in HCMC.)

