Tuyển Product Management CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ PHÂN TÍCH BIỂN BẠC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 14 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ PHÂN TÍCH BIỂN BẠC
Ngày đăng tuyển: 18/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 19/12/2024
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ PHÂN TÍCH BIỂN BẠC

Product Management

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Management Tại CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ PHÂN TÍCH BIỂN BẠC

Mức lương
7 - 14 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội:

- Hà Nội

Mô Tả Công Việc Product Management Với Mức Lương 7 - 14 Triệu

Gather business and system requirements from Stakeholders / Product owners
Design application mockup/wireframe using prototyping tools and model the requirements by using charting tools
Translate requirements into various documentation deliverables such as functional specifications, use cases, user stories, workflow/process diagrams, and data flow/data model diagrams.
Assist Stakeholders / Product owners to define requirements, suggesting ideas, and provide solutions
Communicate with Stakeholders / Product owners to clarify any unclear information about the business requirements, tasks/ad-hoc tasks
Analyze and specify requirements, synthesize information provided by Stakeholders / Product owners
Assess the feasibility of the request when given a set of constraints
Analyze the impact of change requests/enhancements
Work closely with the Development team to clarify tasks/ad-hoc tasks
Review and assist with the QC team for testing and/or monitoring the testing of applications to verify requirements
Ensure the assigned tasks to be performed on-time and with high quality.
Weekly and/or on-demand report to supervisor.
Follow the project and organization processes, policies and regulations.

Với Mức Lương 7 - 14 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English
Must be organized and detail-oriented
Ability to work independently and collaborate closely with developers, testers
Experience in drawing wireframes/mockups, using wireframing tools

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ PHÂN TÍCH BIỂN BẠC Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

13th-month salary
Salary up to 27M
12 annual leave days
Social insurance, health insurance, unemployment insurance and other benefits
International, dynamic, friendly working environment.
Clear and stable career growth.
Many opportunities for personal and professional development.
Professional training.
Company trip and regular team building events, sport activities,..

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ PHÂN TÍCH BIỂN BẠC

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ PHÂN TÍCH BIỂN BẠC

Quy mô: 10 - 24 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Hà Nội

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

