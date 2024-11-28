Tuyển Product Management ATALINK TECHNOLOGY JOINT STOCK COMPANY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1 - 3 Triệu

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Management Tại ATALINK TECHNOLOGY JOINT STOCK COMPANY
Mức lương
1 - 3 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Thực tập sinh
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hồ Chí Minh: Tòa nhà QTSC Building 1, Khu Công viên phần mềm Quang Trung, P. Tân Chánh Hiệp, Quận 12, TP.HCM, Quận 12, Quận 12
Mô Tả Công Việc Product Management Với Mức Lương 1 - 3 Triệu
Với Mức Lương 1 - 3 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Must to have:
3rd & 4th student faculty in Management Information Systems (MIS), Information Technology, Computer Science, Economics or related areas
Good understanding of using UI design tools such as Figma, Balsamiq, etc
Duration: at least 3 months; can work 4-5 days per week
Hard-working, supportive as a team player
Careful, proactive, committed to deadline and results-driven
Strong analytical and critical thinking
Nice to have:
Experience in internships or participating in projects in the role of a Business Analyst (BA) or similar is a plus.
Good knowledge of supply chain management, procurement, sales, or warehouse operations.
Tại ATALINK TECHNOLOGY JOINT STOCK COMPANY Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Internship and lunch allowance
Free parking
Opportunity to become official staff based on performance and potential to learn
A dynamic high-tech environment to foster technical and communication skills
Work closely with friendly colleagues and mentors
On-the-job training with active & enthusiastic team for talents to grow
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại ATALINK TECHNOLOGY JOINT STOCK COMPANY
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
