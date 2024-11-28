Tuyển Product Management ATALINK TECHNOLOGY JOINT STOCK COMPANY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1 - 3 Triệu

Mức lương 1 - 3 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Thực tập sinh

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Tòa nhà QTSC Building 1, Khu Công viên phần mềm Quang Trung, P. Tân Chánh Hiệp, Quận 12, TP.HCM, Quận 12, Quận 12

Mô Tả Công Việc Product Management Với Mức Lương 1 - 3 Triệu

Với Mức Lương 1 - 3 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Must to have:

3rd & 4th student faculty in Management Information Systems (MIS), Information Technology, Computer Science, Economics or related areas

Good understanding of using UI design tools such as Figma, Balsamiq, etc

Duration: at least 3 months; can work 4-5 days per week

Hard-working, supportive as a team player

Careful, proactive, committed to deadline and results-driven

Strong analytical and critical thinking

Nice to have:

Experience in internships or participating in projects in the role of a Business Analyst (BA) or similar is a plus.

Good knowledge of supply chain management, procurement, sales, or warehouse operations.

Tại ATALINK TECHNOLOGY JOINT STOCK COMPANY Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Internship and lunch allowance

Free parking

Opportunity to become official staff based on performance and potential to learn

A dynamic high-tech environment to foster technical and communication skills

Work closely with friendly colleagues and mentors

On-the-job training with active & enthusiastic team for talents to grow

