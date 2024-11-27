Tuyển Chăm sóc khách hàng Công ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ Vify làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 6 - 8 Triệu

Mức lương 6 - 8 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: 19 đại từ hoàng mai, Hoàng Mai, Hà Nội, Hoàng Mai, Quận Hoàng Mai

Mô Tả Công Việc Chăm sóc khách hàng

Respond to customer inquiries via phone, email, and live chat in a timely and professional manner (99% of the time would be via email and chat)

Resolve customer issues by offering solutions or alternatives, and following up to ensure their satisfaction

Collaborate with other team members to ensure customer satisfaction and retention

Escalate unresolved customer issues/complaints to the appropriate departments for further investigation

Collect insights and feedback for product improvements

Continuously improve knowledge of products, services, and procedures to better serve customers

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

Prior experience in Customer Support or a similar role (preferably Product Marketing) - we do except newly graduated students

Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal

Ability to multitask, prioritize, and manage time effectively

Strong problem-solving skills and ability to think on your feet

Empathy and a strong desire to help customers

Work remotely from home

Nice to have (not required):

Experience working with foreign customers

UI/UX knowledge

Experience with CS platform: Crisp, Freshdesk, Zendesk, etc

Familiarity with e-commerce platform (Shopify, Magento, WooCommerce, etc)

HTML/CSS knowledge

Quyền Lợi Được Hưởng Tại Công ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ Vify

Competitive salary offers based on experience (starts from 6-8M/month)

Bonus structure based on individual and company performance

Social insurance, health insurance, and unemployment insurance based on full gross salary

Professional development opportunities, including conferences, training, and certifications

Annual company trip + occasional team building sessions

6 working days/week from Mon – Sat 1AM - 6AM

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ Vify

