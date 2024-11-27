Tuyển Chăm sóc khách hàng Công ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ Vify làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 6 - 8 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Chăm sóc khách hàng Tại Công ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ Vify
- Hà Nội: 19 đại từ hoàng mai, Hoàng Mai, Hà Nội, Hoàng Mai, Quận Hoàng Mai
Mô Tả Công Việc Chăm sóc khách hàng Với Mức Lương 6 - 8 Triệu
Respond to customer inquiries via phone, email, and live chat in a timely and professional manner (99% of the time would be via email and chat)
Resolve customer issues by offering solutions or alternatives, and following up to ensure their satisfaction
Collaborate with other team members to ensure customer satisfaction and retention
Escalate unresolved customer issues/complaints to the appropriate departments for further investigation
Collect insights and feedback for product improvements
Continuously improve knowledge of products, services, and procedures to better serve customers
Với Mức Lương 6 - 8 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal
Ability to multitask, prioritize, and manage time effectively
Strong problem-solving skills and ability to think on your feet
Empathy and a strong desire to help customers
Work remotely from home
Nice to have (not required):
Experience working with foreign customers
UI/UX knowledge
Experience with CS platform: Crisp, Freshdesk, Zendesk, etc
Familiarity with e-commerce platform (Shopify, Magento, WooCommerce, etc)
HTML/CSS knowledge
Tại Công ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ Vify Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Bonus structure based on individual and company performance
Social insurance, health insurance, and unemployment insurance based on full gross salary
Professional development opportunities, including conferences, training, and certifications
Annual company trip + occasional team building sessions
6 working days/week from Mon – Sat 1AM - 6AM
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ Vify
