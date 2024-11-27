Tuyển Chăm sóc khách hàng Công ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ Vify làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 6 - 8 Triệu

Tuyển Chăm sóc khách hàng Công ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ Vify làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 6 - 8 Triệu

Công ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ Vify
Ngày đăng tuyển: 27/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 26/12/2024
Công ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ Vify

Chăm sóc khách hàng

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Chăm sóc khách hàng Tại Công ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ Vify

Mức lương
6 - 8 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: 19 đại từ hoàng mai, Hoàng Mai, Hà Nội, Hoàng Mai, Quận Hoàng Mai

Mô Tả Công Việc Chăm sóc khách hàng Với Mức Lương 6 - 8 Triệu

Respond to customer inquiries via phone, email, and live chat in a timely and professional manner (99% of the time would be via email and chat)
Resolve customer issues by offering solutions or alternatives, and following up to ensure their satisfaction
Collaborate with other team members to ensure customer satisfaction and retention
Escalate unresolved customer issues/complaints to the appropriate departments for further investigation
Collect insights and feedback for product improvements
Continuously improve knowledge of products, services, and procedures to better serve customers

Với Mức Lương 6 - 8 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Prior experience in Customer Support or a similar role (preferably Product Marketing) - we do except newly graduated students
Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal
Ability to multitask, prioritize, and manage time effectively
Strong problem-solving skills and ability to think on your feet
Empathy and a strong desire to help customers
Work remotely from home
Nice to have (not required):
Experience working with foreign customers
UI/UX knowledge
Experience with CS platform: Crisp, Freshdesk, Zendesk, etc
Familiarity with e-commerce platform (Shopify, Magento, WooCommerce, etc)
HTML/CSS knowledge

Tại Công ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ Vify Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary offers based on experience (starts from 6-8M/month)
Bonus structure based on individual and company performance
Social insurance, health insurance, and unemployment insurance based on full gross salary
Professional development opportunities, including conferences, training, and certifications
Annual company trip + occasional team building sessions
6 working days/week from Mon – Sat 1AM - 6AM

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ Vify

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ Vify

Công ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ Vify

Quy mô: 10 - 24 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 2, tòa nhà Lidaco, 19 Đại Từ, Hoàng Mai, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-customer-support-thu-nhap-6-8-trieu-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ha-noi-job257614
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KARTENEX
Tuyển Chăm Sóc Khách Hàng thu nhập Đến 20 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KARTENEX
Hạn nộp: 03/01/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH HK Bluefin
Tuyển Chăm Sóc Khách Hàng thu nhập 8 - 25 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
Công Ty TNHH HK Bluefin
Hạn nộp: 03/01/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 8 - 25 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI SAMYANG VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Chăm Sóc Khách Hàng thu nhập 15 - 40 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI SAMYANG VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 03/01/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 15 - 40 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH PURIGENE
Tuyển Chăm Sóc Khách Hàng thu nhập 7 - 30 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
CÔNG TY TNHH PURIGENE
Hạn nộp: 19/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 7 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC PHẨM PHYTOGEN
Tuyển Chăm Sóc Khách Hàng thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC PHẨM PHYTOGEN
Hạn nộp: 02/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ VẬN TẢI PHƯƠNG ANH
Tuyển Chăm Sóc Khách Hàng thu nhập 8 - 10 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ VẬN TẢI PHƯƠNG ANH
Hạn nộp: 15/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIAO HÀNG TIẾT KIỆM
Tuyển Chăm Sóc Khách Hàng thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIAO HÀNG TIẾT KIỆM
Hạn nộp: 27/12/2024
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Đắk Lắk Vĩnh Phúc Hải Phòng Hưng Yên Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ Phần Dịch Vụ Giao Hàng Nhanh Pro Company
Tuyển Chăm Sóc Khách Hàng thu nhập 3 - 5.5 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
Công ty Cổ Phần Dịch Vụ Giao Hàng Nhanh Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 27/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 3 - 5.5 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐUA XE CÔNG THỨC VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Chăm Sóc Khách Hàng thu nhập 10 - 15 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Bình Dương
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐUA XE CÔNG THỨC VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 27/12/2024
Bình Dương Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH VIVUCA
Tuyển Chăm Sóc Khách Hàng thu nhập 9 - 12 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
Công ty TNHH VIVUCA
Hạn nộp: 01/01/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 9 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN THÔNG VÀ SÁNG TẠO AT
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN THÔNG VÀ SÁNG TẠO AT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 50 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN THÔNG VÀ SÁNG TẠO AT
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển 25 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ VẬN TẢI ĐÔNG ĐÔ
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ VẬN TẢI ĐÔNG ĐÔ làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 17 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ VẬN TẢI ĐÔNG ĐÔ
Hạn nộp: 16/11/2025
Hà Nội Còn 59 ngày để ứng tuyển 17 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Truyền thông Alo
Tuyển Biên tập viên Công ty Cổ phần Truyền thông Alo làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 11 - 14 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Truyền thông Alo
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 11 - 14 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm BỆNH VIỆN ĐA KHOA PHƯƠNG ĐÔNG - CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY TNHH TỔ HỢP Y TẾ PHƯƠNG ĐÔNG
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn BỆNH VIỆN ĐA KHOA PHƯƠNG ĐÔNG - CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY TNHH TỔ HỢP Y TẾ PHƯƠNG ĐÔNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
BỆNH VIỆN ĐA KHOA PHƯƠNG ĐÔNG - CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY TNHH TỔ HỢP Y TẾ PHƯƠNG ĐÔNG
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HỆ THỐNG BMS
Tuyển Kỹ sư tự động hoá CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HỆ THỐNG BMS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 14 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HỆ THỐNG BMS
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 14 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ NHẬN THỨC MÁY HORUS AI
Tuyển Market Research CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ NHẬN THỨC MÁY HORUS AI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ NHẬN THỨC MÁY HORUS AI
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP THIẾT BỊ CÔNG NGHIỆP VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ MÔI TRƯỜNG DEAHAN
Tuyển Chuyên viên đấu thầu CÔNG TY CP THIẾT BỊ CÔNG NGHIỆP VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ MÔI TRƯỜNG DEAHAN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 18 Triệu
CÔNG TY CP THIẾT BỊ CÔNG NGHIỆP VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ MÔI TRƯỜNG DEAHAN
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 43 ngày để ứng tuyển 13 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 43 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ORENDA
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ORENDA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 2 - 4 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ORENDA
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 2 - 4 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cty Cổ phần Blueco toàn cầu
Tuyển Thực tập sinh Cty Cổ phần Blueco toàn cầu làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
Cty Cổ phần Blueco toàn cầu
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DU LỊCH VICTORIA
Tuyển Kế toán nội bộ CÔNG TY TNHH DU LỊCH VICTORIA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 6 - 8 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DU LỊCH VICTORIA
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 12 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 8 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KARTENEX
Tuyển Chăm Sóc Khách Hàng thu nhập Đến 20 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KARTENEX
Hạn nộp: 03/01/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH HK Bluefin
Tuyển Chăm Sóc Khách Hàng thu nhập 8 - 25 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
Công Ty TNHH HK Bluefin
Hạn nộp: 03/01/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 8 - 25 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI SAMYANG VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Chăm Sóc Khách Hàng thu nhập 15 - 40 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI SAMYANG VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 03/01/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 15 - 40 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH PURIGENE
Tuyển Chăm Sóc Khách Hàng thu nhập 7 - 30 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
CÔNG TY TNHH PURIGENE
Hạn nộp: 19/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 7 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC PHẨM PHYTOGEN
Tuyển Chăm Sóc Khách Hàng thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC PHẨM PHYTOGEN
Hạn nộp: 02/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ VẬN TẢI PHƯƠNG ANH
Tuyển Chăm Sóc Khách Hàng thu nhập 8 - 10 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ VẬN TẢI PHƯƠNG ANH
Hạn nộp: 15/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIAO HÀNG TIẾT KIỆM
Tuyển Chăm Sóc Khách Hàng thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIAO HÀNG TIẾT KIỆM
Hạn nộp: 27/12/2024
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Đắk Lắk Vĩnh Phúc Hải Phòng Hưng Yên Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ Phần Dịch Vụ Giao Hàng Nhanh Pro Company
Tuyển Chăm Sóc Khách Hàng thu nhập 3 - 5.5 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
Công ty Cổ Phần Dịch Vụ Giao Hàng Nhanh Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 27/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 3 - 5.5 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐUA XE CÔNG THỨC VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Chăm Sóc Khách Hàng thu nhập 10 - 15 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Bình Dương
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐUA XE CÔNG THỨC VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 27/12/2024
Bình Dương Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH VIVUCA
Tuyển Chăm Sóc Khách Hàng thu nhập 9 - 12 triệu Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
Công ty TNHH VIVUCA
Hạn nộp: 01/01/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 9 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất