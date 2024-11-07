Tuyển IT phần mềm CÔNG TY TNHH PCA COMPANY SERVICES làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,500 - 2,000 USD

CÔNG TY TNHH PCA COMPANY SERVICES
Ngày đăng tuyển: 07/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 06/12/2024
IT phần mềm

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng IT phần mềm Tại CÔNG TY TNHH PCA COMPANY SERVICES

Mức lương
1,500 - 2,000 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
2 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng nhóm
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 124 Điện Biên Phủ , P.Đakao, Quận 1, Quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc IT phần mềm Với Mức Lương 1,500 - 2,000 USD

Leadership and Guidance: Mentor and lead a team of approximately five interns. You will be the primary code reviewer, ensuring adherence to best practices and maintaining the highest standards of code quality.
Back End Development: Take charge of back-end development, ensuring the seamless integration and functionality of our marketplace application across various platforms.
Continuous Integration and Deployment (CI/CD): Implement and maintain CI/CD pipelines, automating the build, test, and deployment processes to accelerate development cycles and enhance product quality.
Collaboration and Problem Solving: Work closely with our Product Owner, designers, and other stakeholders to understand requirements, define technical specifications, and solve complex problems with innovative solutions.

Với Mức Lương 1,500 - 2,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Education and Experience: Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field. A minimum of 5 years of experience in full-stack development.
Technical Expertise: Proficiency in back end development languages and frameworks (e.g., JavaScript, TypeScript, Node.js (Express and NestJS)). Solid understanding and experience with Kubernetes and DevOps practices are a plus.
Experience in or understanding core concepts of web applications, security layers and cache layers.
Experience in or understanding of most important design patterns for web applications. ● Problem-Solving Skills: Excellent analytical and problem-solving abilities. Capacity to tackle complex technical challenges and deliver innovative solutions.
Project Management: Strong organisational and project management skills, with a proven track record of delivering projects on time and within budget.
Front end Development, DevOps and Kubernetes Management skills are a plus.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH PCA COMPANY SERVICES Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Startup environment
Full Time contract
Employee Stock Option Plans
Reference Letter provided upon completion
Remuneration following skills and performance
Attractive bonus

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH PCA COMPANY SERVICES

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 2, 124 Điện Biên Phủ, Phường Đa Kao, Quận 1, TP Hồ Chí Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

