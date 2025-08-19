Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMARTOSC Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 2,400 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Backend Developer Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMARTOSC Pro Company
- Hà Nội: Handico Tower, Phạm Hùng, Nam Từ Liêm, Quận Nam Từ Liêm
Mô Tả Công Việc Backend Developer Với Mức Lương Đến 2,400 USD
Participating in global software development projects (Ecommerce, airline,..)
Be active in self-research and sharing solutions for complicated technical problem
Carrying out assigned tasks to meet all deadlines and delivered with quality results.
Contributing in designing & implement features to meet customer’s requirements & deadlines.
Working directly with clients to resolve ambiguities, finalize requirements and ensure technical deliverables meet business expectations
Với Mức Lương Đến 2,400 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Min 3 year experience with NodeJS backend development, at least 1 project with NestJS
Experience with cloud computing (AWS services, Google services)
Knowledge of web services integrations (REST/SOAP)
Good English to communicate directly with clients (must have)
Excellent in object-oriented programing knowledge and experience.
Understanding on Design Patterns
Having the following skills is an advantage:
Experienced with integrating with other systems, such as CRM, ERP, Payment Gateways... is a bonus point
Experience with CI/CD and deploying applications to AWS Cloud
Experience with website performance optimization
Familiar with Agile model, having knowledge with TDD/BDD applied in Agile is a plus
Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMARTOSC Pro Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Salary review twice a year
Flexible working hour (between 7:30am – 7:30pm on staff’s preference)
Premium health care up to $6,000/year
Working in One of the largest Ecommerce Agencies in South East Asia – Professional English environment
Free English, Japanese and professional training packages
Firm’s Certified Qualifications Sponsorship for career development
Annual company trip inside or outside Vietnam
Other fun activities: happy hour, quarterly team building, football club, yoga club, swimming club, charity activities, etc.
Free entertainment parties: Birthday party, Anniversary party, Sum-up Party, Year-End Party, etc.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMARTOSC Pro Company
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
