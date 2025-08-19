Tuyển Backend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMARTOSC Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 2,400 USD

Mức lương Đến 2,400 USD Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 10 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Handico Tower, Phạm Hùng, Nam Từ Liêm, Quận Nam Từ Liêm

Mô Tả Công Việc Backend Developer Với Mức Lương Đến 2,400 USD

Participating in global software development projects (Ecommerce, airline,..)

Be active in self-research and sharing solutions for complicated technical problem

Carrying out assigned tasks to meet all deadlines and delivered with quality results.

Contributing in designing & implement features to meet customer’s requirements & deadlines.

Working directly with clients to resolve ambiguities, finalize requirements and ensure technical deliverables meet business expectations

Với Mức Lương Đến 2,400 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Experience with NodeJS, JavaScript, TypeScript

Min 3 year experience with NodeJS backend development, at least 1 project with NestJS

Experience with cloud computing (AWS services, Google services)

Knowledge of web services integrations (REST/SOAP)

Good English to communicate directly with clients (must have)

Excellent in object-oriented programing knowledge and experience.

Understanding on Design Patterns

Having the following skills is an advantage:

Experienced with integrating with other systems, such as CRM, ERP, Payment Gateways... is a bonus point

Experience with CI/CD and deploying applications to AWS Cloud

Experience with website performance optimization

Familiar with Agile model, having knowledge with TDD/BDD applied in Agile is a plus

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMARTOSC Pro Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Attractive salary package, up to 2400$

Salary review twice a year

Flexible working hour (between 7:30am – 7:30pm on staff’s preference)

Premium health care up to $6,000/year

Working in One of the largest Ecommerce Agencies in South East Asia – Professional English environment

Free English, Japanese and professional training packages

Firm’s Certified Qualifications Sponsorship for career development

Annual company trip inside or outside Vietnam

Other fun activities: happy hour, quarterly team building, football club, yoga club, swimming club, charity activities, etc.

Free entertainment parties: Birthday party, Anniversary party, Sum-up Party, Year-End Party, etc.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMARTOSC Pro Company

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.