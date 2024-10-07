Tuyển IT phần mềm CÔNG TY TNHH HYBRID TECHNOLOGIES VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 40 - 55 Triệu

Tuyển IT phần mềm CÔNG TY TNHH HYBRID TECHNOLOGIES VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 40 - 55 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH HYBRID TECHNOLOGIES VIỆT NAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 07/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 31/10/2024
CÔNG TY TNHH HYBRID TECHNOLOGIES VIỆT NAM

IT phần mềm

Tin tuyển dụng

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng IT phần mềm Tại CÔNG TY TNHH HYBRID TECHNOLOGIES VIỆT NAM

Mức lương
40 - 55 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
2 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 90 Nguyễn Đình Chiểu, P Đa Kao, Quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc IT phần mềm Với Mức Lương 40 - 55 Triệu

Use Salesforce APIs to integrate Salesforce with other tools and third-party applications Actively focus on developing effective communication and relationship-building skills, with stakeholders, clients, and team. Thorough understanding of Manufacturing data models, design considerations, and connected external systems Data Migration in Salesforce
Với Mức Lương 40 - 55 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Must have:
Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science or related field From 3+ years experience as a Salesforce Developer. Have Salesforce Platform Developer 1 Certified. Apex development. Hands-on experience in administration setup, e.g., managing users, security controls, and data as well as creating roles, profiles, and reports. Experience in designing custom objects, custom fields, picklists, page layouts, workflow, approval processes, validation rules, custom tabs, reports, Visualforce pages, dashboards, and email generation according to application requirements
Nice to have (Optional):
Good English or Japanese.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH HYBRID TECHNOLOGIES VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary package: Competitive and negotiable. 13th salary and other bonuses according to company regulations. Lunch/Parking allowance, Gifts on annual holidays (March 8, October 20, Mid-Autumn Festival, ...). Leave increases according to seniority.
Performance review: 2 times/ year
Health care: Health insurance package for employees & long-term employees' families. Annual health check-up.
Activities sponsored: Annual Company Trip. Charity Activities. Tournaments organized by company: Football, Table Tennis, E-sport, Running Tournament ...
Training: Training Center dedicated to Fresher, Soft skills and Technical Skills Training;
Working Environment: Common space & the green-clean-dynamic working space with the newest
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH HYBRID TECHNOLOGIES VIỆT NAM

CÔNG TY TNHH HYBRID TECHNOLOGIES VIỆT NAM

Quy mô: 500 - 1000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 90 Nguyễn Đình Chiểu, phường Ka Đao, quận 1, thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam.

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

