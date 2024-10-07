Tuyển IT phần mềm CÔNG TY TNHH HYBRID TECHNOLOGIES VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 40 - 55 Triệu

Mức lương 40 - 55 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 2 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 90 Nguyễn Đình Chiểu, P Đa Kao, Quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc IT phần mềm Với Mức Lương 40 - 55 Triệu

Use Salesforce APIs to integrate Salesforce with other tools and third-party applications Actively focus on developing effective communication and relationship-building skills, with stakeholders, clients, and team. Thorough understanding of Manufacturing data models, design considerations, and connected external systems Data Migration in Salesforce

Với Mức Lương 40 - 55 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Must have:

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science or related field From 3+ years experience as a Salesforce Developer. Have Salesforce Platform Developer 1 Certified. Apex development. Hands-on experience in administration setup, e.g., managing users, security controls, and data as well as creating roles, profiles, and reports. Experience in designing custom objects, custom fields, picklists, page layouts, workflow, approval processes, validation rules, custom tabs, reports, Visualforce pages, dashboards, and email generation according to application requirements

Nice to have (Optional):

Candidates with the following Salesforce certifications are preferred: Salesforce Administrator Salesforce Platform Developer I, II Salesforce Application Architect Salesforce Javascript Developer I Salesforce Certified Administrator (SCA) Good English or Japanese.

Good English or Japanese.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH HYBRID TECHNOLOGIES VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary package: Competitive and negotiable. 13th salary and other bonuses according to company regulations. Lunch/Parking allowance, Gifts on annual holidays (March 8, October 20, Mid-Autumn Festival, ...). Leave increases according to seniority. Performance review: 2 times/ year Health care: Health insurance package for employees & long-term employees’ families. Annual health check-up. Activities sponsored: Annual Company Trip. Charity Activities. Tournaments organized by company: Football, Table Tennis, E-sport, Running Tournament ... Training: Training Center dedicated to Fresher, Soft skills and Technical Skills Training; Working Environment: Common space & the green-clean-dynamic working space with the newest

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH HYBRID TECHNOLOGIES VIỆT NAM

