Tuyển IT phần mềm CÔNG TY TNHH HYBRID TECHNOLOGIES VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 40 - 55 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng IT phần mềm Tại CÔNG TY TNHH HYBRID TECHNOLOGIES VIỆT NAM
- Hồ Chí Minh: 90 Nguyễn Đình Chiểu, P Đa Kao, Quận 1
Mô Tả Công Việc IT phần mềm Với Mức Lương 40 - 55 Triệu
Use Salesforce APIs to integrate Salesforce with other tools and third-party applications
Actively focus on developing effective communication and relationship-building skills, with stakeholders, clients, and team.
Thorough understanding of Manufacturing data models, design considerations, and connected external systems
Data Migration in Salesforce
Với Mức Lương 40 - 55 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science or related field From 3+ years experience as a Salesforce Developer. Have Salesforce Platform Developer 1 Certified. Apex development. Hands-on experience in administration setup, e.g., managing users, security controls, and data as well as creating roles, profiles, and reports. Experience in designing custom objects, custom fields, picklists, page layouts, workflow, approval processes, validation rules, custom tabs, reports, Visualforce pages, dashboards, and email generation according to application requirements
Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science or related field
From 3+ years experience as a Salesforce Developer.
Have Salesforce Platform Developer 1 Certified.
Apex development.
Hands-on experience in administration setup, e.g., managing users, security controls, and data as well as creating roles, profiles, and reports.
Experience in designing custom objects, custom fields, picklists, page layouts, workflow, approval processes, validation rules, custom tabs, reports, Visualforce pages, dashboards, and email generation according to application requirements
Nice to have (Optional):
Candidates with the following Salesforce certifications are preferred: Salesforce Administrator Salesforce Platform Developer I, II Salesforce Application Architect Salesforce Javascript Developer I Salesforce Certified Administrator (SCA) Good English or Japanese.
Good English or Japanese.
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH HYBRID TECHNOLOGIES VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Salary package: Competitive and negotiable. 13th salary and other bonuses according to company regulations. Lunch/Parking allowance, Gifts on annual holidays (March 8, October 20, Mid-Autumn Festival, ...). Leave increases according to seniority.
Performance review: 2 times/ year
Health care: Health insurance package for employees & long-term employees’ families. Annual health check-up.
Activities sponsored: Annual Company Trip. Charity Activities. Tournaments organized by company: Football, Table Tennis, E-sport, Running Tournament ...
Training: Training Center dedicated to Fresher, Soft skills and Technical Skills Training;
Working Environment: Common space & the green-clean-dynamic working space with the newest
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH HYBRID TECHNOLOGIES VIỆT NAM
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
