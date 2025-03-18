Tuyển UI/UX Designer Công ty TNHH CMC GLOBAL làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 2 người Kinh nghiệm 4 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc UI/UX Designer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Collaborate closely with Project Managers and Developers to understand user needs and design intuitive.

Conduct user research, gather feedback, and iterate designs based on user insights to ensure optimal user experiences.

Create wireframes, prototypes, and mockups to communicate design ideas effectively.

Work with developers to implement designs, ensuring seamless integration of UI elements and maintaining design consistency throughout the application.

Stay up-to-date with industry trends, best practices, and emerging technologies in UI/UX design to continuously improve the design process and product quality.

Present the solutions or product to the client

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or related field.

4-5 yeasrs experience as a UI/UX Designer, with a strong portfolio of previous projects.

Proficient in the software engineering domain, some experience in coding is strongly preferred.

Good problem-solving skills and attention to detail, strong communication, and interpersonal skills.

Fluent in English

Tại Công ty TNHH CMC GLOBAL Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Training and career development opportunities.

Package: 13, 14 salary month + Project bonus + Extra package: 16 Mil/employee/year (Bonus at: Tet, New Year, CMC Corp’s birthday, 2/9 and Tet’s gift, Middle-Autumn gift, ...)

Opportunity to approach newest technology trends; development of your career within an international Company

Building large-scale & global software products for our clients.

Onsite opportunities: short-term and long-term assignments in the US, Europe and Asia.

Paid annual leave: 12 days (12 vacation days)

Salary review 2 times/year or on excellent performance

Company’s labor policy completely pursuant to Vietnamese labor legislation plus other benefits offered by the company (AON care premium, Company trip, Holiday, Sum-up, etc)

Working time: 8h/day (from Monday to Friday

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH CMC GLOBAL

