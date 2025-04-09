Tuyển Sales Manager Công ty TNHH CMC GLOBAL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Manager Tại Công ty TNHH CMC GLOBAL
- Hà Nội:
- Hà Nội
- Hồ Chí Minh
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Responsible for business developing the assigned market of software products/ IT Outsource services (APAC/ EU/ US/ Korea/ Japan).
Build up, train, and manage a business unit, including 3-4 sales teams.
Develop a sales strategy, identify potential customers, and derive an action list.
Plan and deploy annual sales activities to achieve the assigned objectives.
Manage and review internal sales process compliance.
Recommend solutions in order to improve the performance of projects and help to ensure that the delivery meets clients’ expectations.
Develop a thorough understanding of products and services; develop new business with existing clients and/or identify areas of improvement to meet sales quotas.
Working location of Sales Manager position for Japan market: Osaka/Tokyo/Yokohama, Japan
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
IT background, have domain expertise to develop new capabilities related to new technologies and practices.
Having sales achievement with a volume of 2-3 million dollars is a plus point.
Fluent in verbal and written English (IELTS 7.0++)/ Korean/ Japanese (N1)
Strong interpersonal skills to communicate effectively with internal and external people;
Ability to work effectively under high pressure & good problem-solving.
Willing to business travel frequently.
Tại Công ty TNHH CMC GLOBAL Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
14th-month salary bonus
KPI bonus based on project and performance
Extra package: 16 Mil /employee/year (Bonus at Tet, New Year, your birthday, CMC Corp’s birthday, 2/9 and Tet’s gift, Middle-Autumn gift, …)
Opportunity to work in a professional, modern, and dynamic environment, take part in international projects
Opportunity to get on-job training and promotion
An excellent corporate culture with in/out of office activities that help to develop staffs ability and creativity
CMC health care and social insurance
Company’s labor policy completely pursuant to Vietnamese labor legislation plus other benefits offered by the company (Company trip, Holiday, etc.)
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH CMC GLOBAL
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
