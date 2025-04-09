Tuyển Sales Manager Công ty TNHH CMC GLOBAL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 2 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: - Hà Nội - Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Responsible for business developing the assigned market of software products/ IT Outsource services (APAC/ EU/ US/ Korea/ Japan).

Build up, train, and manage a business unit, including 3-4 sales teams.

Develop a sales strategy, identify potential customers, and derive an action list.

Plan and deploy annual sales activities to achieve the assigned objectives.

Manage and review internal sales process compliance.

Recommend solutions in order to improve the performance of projects and help to ensure that the delivery meets clients’ expectations.

Develop a thorough understanding of products and services; develop new business with existing clients and/or identify areas of improvement to meet sales quotas.

Working location of Sales Manager position for Japan market: Osaka/Tokyo/Yokohama, Japan

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

3+ years working as Sales Manager/ Sales Director in the IT field, prefer candidates with IT Outsource experience.

IT background, have domain expertise to develop new capabilities related to new technologies and practices.

Having sales achievement with a volume of 2-3 million dollars is a plus point.

Fluent in verbal and written English (IELTS 7.0++)/ Korean/ Japanese (N1)

Strong interpersonal skills to communicate effectively with internal and external people;

Ability to work effectively under high pressure & good problem-solving.

Willing to business travel frequently.

Tại Công ty TNHH CMC GLOBAL Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: Negotiable

14th-month salary bonus

KPI bonus based on project and performance

Extra package: 16 Mil /employee/year (Bonus at Tet, New Year, your birthday, CMC Corp’s birthday, 2/9 and Tet’s gift, Middle-Autumn gift, …)

Opportunity to work in a professional, modern, and dynamic environment, take part in international projects

Opportunity to get on-job training and promotion

An excellent corporate culture with in/out of office activities that help to develop staffs ability and creativity

CMC health care and social insurance

Company’s labor policy completely pursuant to Vietnamese labor legislation plus other benefits offered by the company (Company trip, Holiday, etc.)

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH CMC GLOBAL

