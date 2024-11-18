Tuyển IT phần mềm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ INNOMIZE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,500 - 2,500 USD

Mức lương 1,500 - 2,500 USD Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 4 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Tân Bình

Mô Tả Công Việc IT phần mềm Với Mức Lương 1,500 - 2,500 USD

WHAT YOU’LL BE DOING

Develop high-quality web applications using Javascript, and Python.

Implement and support technical solutions to deliver business requirements.

Integrate AI solutions into existing workflows or platforms, enabling automation and data-driven decision-making.

Documenting design decisions and ensuring adherence.

Supporting testing, and oversight during implementation into production.

Write clean, efficient, and well-documented code.

Work within and across Agile teams to design, develop, test, and implement technical solutions across full-stack development tools and technologies.

Continuously improve the performance, scalability, and maintainability of software applications.

Participate in code reviews and provide feedback to other team members.

Keep up-to-date with the latest industry trends and technologies in software development.

Ensure all software development projects are completed on time and to the highest standards.

Với Mức Lương 1,500 - 2,500 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor’s Degree

Proficiency in Python/Django

Building web-delivered applications using modern platforms, frameworks, and patterns

Develop a modular microservices-based application with AI-powered features.

Front-end frameworks such as React

Web Services, API Integration, and working with databases MongoDB/Postgres/SQL Server.

Automated testing

AI technologies.

Working knowledge of AWS or other cloud platforms

Experience with Git, general branching/workflow best practices.

Familiarity with Agile development process, SaaS products, AWS, or other cloud hosting environments.

Good in English communication, specializing in reading & writing.

Ability to participate in projects against established timelines with limited supervision.

Ability to work independently or in a team environment.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ INNOMIZE Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

A Flexible, Dynamic, and Full-equipped Working Environment where Innomizers can blast the fun in work, break the old boxes with creativity, and be ready for the transformation.

Work-life balance 40-hr per week from Mon to Fri.

Overtime is rarely required, you will get paid for the extra work (up to 300%).

Up to 16-day and 2-day probation leave per year.

Annual performance appraisal (twice / year) and 13-month salary.

Health Insurance package (PVI).

Special bonus on Public holidays: 1/1, 30/4&1/5, 2/9, Hung Kings' (10/3).

Excellent Benefits: Project bonus, Team bonus, Birthday gift, Tet gift ...

Exciting internal events: Happy hour, Company trips, Year-end Party, Team building, Sports Clubs.

Modern and cozy kitchens with plenty of free noodles, coffee/tea bars, and fresh fruits every day.

Training activities weekly: English, Management, Soft Skills, Technical skills, Certificate fee.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ INNOMIZE

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin