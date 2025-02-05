Tuyển Key Account Esoft Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1,000 - 2,000 USD

ABOUT ESOFT

Esoft is one of the world’s leading real-estate tech companies, specializing in property presentations, image processing, 3D visualization, and online marketing of properties worldwide.

Our customers are real estate photography, media production, and real estate marketing companies in Europe, US, and Australia who rely on us for our fast service, our innovative solutions, and high and consistent quality.

The company was founded in 2000 in Denmark and our platform in Vietnam has been operating since 2007. We currently employ more than 800 people in our offices in Vietnam, Denmark, Sweden, and Norway.

To learn more about our company’s business and culture, please visit: https://esoft.com/int/

At Esoft, we encourage all applicants from minorities, women, people with disabilities, and all other qualified applicants.

THE POSITION

Are you experienced in B2B Key Account Management and expansion ? Are you passionate about what you do and keen on developing in a fast-growing company? Are you up for a unique international experience? Then, you might be the person we are looking for

As a Key Account Manager you will develop and implement sales activities to generate company revenue and profit as well as embrace client journey for value added partnerships.