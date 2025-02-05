Tuyển Key Account Esoft Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1,000 - 2,000 USD

Tuyển Key Account Esoft Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1,000 - 2,000 USD

Esoft Vietnam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 05/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 07/03/2025
Esoft Vietnam

Key Account

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Key Account Tại Esoft Vietnam

Mức lương
1,000 - 2,000 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: 348 Phố Kim Ngưu, Minh Khai, Hai Bà Trưng District, Hanoi, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Key Account Với Mức Lương 1,000 - 2,000 USD

ABOUT ESOFT
Esoft is one of the world’s leading real-estate tech companies, specializing in property presentations, image processing, 3D visualization, and online marketing of properties worldwide.
Our customers are real estate photography, media production, and real estate marketing companies in Europe, US, and Australia who rely on us for our fast service, our innovative solutions, and high and consistent quality.
The company was founded in 2000 in Denmark and our platform in Vietnam has been operating since 2007. We currently employ more than 800 people in our offices in Vietnam, Denmark, Sweden, and Norway.
To learn more about our company’s business and culture, please visit: https://esoft.com/int/
At Esoft, we encourage all applicants from minorities, women, people with disabilities, and all other qualified applicants.
THE POSITION
Are you experienced in B2B Key Account Management and expansion ? Are you passionate about what you do and keen on developing in a fast-growing company? Are you up for a unique international experience? Then, you might be the person we are looking for
As a Key Account Manager you will develop and implement sales activities to generate company revenue and profit as well as embrace client journey for value added partnerships.

Với Mức Lương 1,000 - 2,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Esoft Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Esoft Vietnam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Esoft Vietnam

Esoft Vietnam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 7th floor, Han Viet Tower, 203 Minh Khai, Hai Ba Trung, Hanoi

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-key-account-thu-nhap-1-000-2-000-thang-tai-ha-noi-job312641
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH DMK Dairy Vietnam
Tuyển Key Account Công Ty TNHH DMK Dairy Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH DMK Dairy Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Rentokil Initial (Viet Nam) Limited Company
Tuyển Key Account Rentokil Initial (Viet Nam) Limited Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 600 - 800 USD
Rentokil Initial (Viet Nam) Limited Company
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 600 - 800 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH MW Mother And Baby Việt Nam
Tuyển Key Account Công ty TNHH MW Mother And Baby Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH MW Mother And Baby Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 21/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Hà Nội Bình Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm WIN NGUYEN GROUP
Tuyển Key Account WIN NGUYEN GROUP làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
WIN NGUYEN GROUP
Hạn nộp: 01/06/2025
Đà Nẵng Hồ Chí Minh Cần Thơ Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ferring Pharmaceuticals LTD
Tuyển Key Account Ferring Pharmaceuticals LTD làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ferring Pharmaceuticals LTD
Hạn nộp: 06/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Tuyển Key Account DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Hạn nộp: 28/05/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Zuellig Pharma Viet Nam
Tuyển Key Account Zuellig Pharma Viet Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Zuellig Pharma Viet Nam
Hạn nộp: 29/05/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm AQUA Electrical Appliances Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Tuyển Key Account AQUA Electrical Appliances Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
AQUA Electrical Appliances Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Hạn nộp: 18/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search
Tuyển Key Account Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Navigos Search
Hạn nộp: 28/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm One Mount
Tuyển Key Account One Mount làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
One Mount
Hạn nộp: 27/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên thủ kho CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 11 Triệu
CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Tuyển Kế toán nội bộ CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Edufit
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Edufit làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 19 Triệu
Edufit
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 19 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Tuyển Business Analyst FPT Smart Cloud (FCI) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 45 Triệu
FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 18 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 45 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH DMK Dairy Vietnam
Tuyển Key Account Công Ty TNHH DMK Dairy Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH DMK Dairy Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Rentokil Initial (Viet Nam) Limited Company
Tuyển Key Account Rentokil Initial (Viet Nam) Limited Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 600 - 800 USD
Rentokil Initial (Viet Nam) Limited Company
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 600 - 800 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH MW Mother And Baby Việt Nam
Tuyển Key Account Công ty TNHH MW Mother And Baby Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH MW Mother And Baby Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 21/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Hà Nội Bình Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm WIN NGUYEN GROUP
Tuyển Key Account WIN NGUYEN GROUP làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
WIN NGUYEN GROUP
Hạn nộp: 01/06/2025
Đà Nẵng Hồ Chí Minh Cần Thơ Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ferring Pharmaceuticals LTD
Tuyển Key Account Ferring Pharmaceuticals LTD làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ferring Pharmaceuticals LTD
Hạn nộp: 06/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Tuyển Key Account DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Hạn nộp: 28/05/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Zuellig Pharma Viet Nam
Tuyển Key Account Zuellig Pharma Viet Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Zuellig Pharma Viet Nam
Hạn nộp: 29/05/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm AQUA Electrical Appliances Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Tuyển Key Account AQUA Electrical Appliances Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
AQUA Electrical Appliances Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Hạn nộp: 18/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search
Tuyển Key Account Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Navigos Search
Hạn nộp: 28/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm One Mount
Tuyển Key Account One Mount làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
One Mount
Hạn nộp: 27/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Key Account Blum Vietnam Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Blum Vietnam Co., Ltd
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Key Account Công Ty TNHH Pacific Healthcare Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Pacific Healthcare Vietnam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Key Account Panasonic Sales Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Panasonic Sales Vietnam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Key Account Công Ty TNHH Kintetsu World Express Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Kintetsu World Express Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Key Account Onto Innovation Vietnam Pte Company Limited làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Onto Innovation Vietnam Pte Company Limited
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Key Account Công Ty TNHH Cuckoovina làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Cuckoovina
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Key Account Apex Logistics International (Vietnam) Co.,ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Apex Logistics International (Vietnam) Co.,ltd
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Key Account Korean Air Cargo làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 700 - 900 USD Korean Air Cargo
700 - 900 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Key Account Navigos Search làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 650 - 1 USD Navigos Search
650 - 1 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Key Account Công Ty TNHH Ô Tô Soosan Việt Nam làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 600 - 1 USD Công Ty TNHH Ô Tô Soosan Việt Nam
600 - 1 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Key Account One Mount làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận One Mount
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Key Account AQUA Electrical Appliances Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận AQUA Electrical Appliances Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Key Account Ferring Pharmaceuticals LTD làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Ferring Pharmaceuticals LTD
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Key Account Công ty TNHH MW Mother And Baby Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH MW Mother And Baby Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm