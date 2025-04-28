Tuyển Key Account DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

- Sell dermatology products, or services to achieve sales targets for assigned businesses/territories and overall business objectives.

- Support superior in managing day-to-day operating expenditures against operating budgets to ensure efficient usage of resources.

- Provide input to sales plans based on experience. Implement action plans to achieve sales targets for assigned businesses/territories.

- Track self/team progress against key performance indicators and sales plans. Prioritize and review daily sales activities performed.

- Call/visit existing and prospective customers to solicit orders, gain demonstrations and quotation opportunities. Conduct product demonstrations and emphasize saleable features/customer benefits.

- Prepare quotation/tender prices, delivery, and commercial terms in accordance with company policies.

- Report on the activities and products of the competitors

- Record sales data for reporting and tracking purposes. Maintain relevant customer data in appropriate customer relationship management databases.

- Respond to customer orders and queries. Inform current and prospective customers of promotions and new/upgraded products.

- Work with internal stakeholders to ensure timely delivery or installation of products/systems. Support internal stakeholders in relationship development with key customers.