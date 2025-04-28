Tuyển Key Account DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Key Account Tại DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd.
- Hồ Chí Minh: DKSH, Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Key Account Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
- Sell dermatology products, or services to achieve sales targets for assigned businesses/territories and overall business objectives.
- Support superior in managing day-to-day operating expenditures against operating budgets to ensure efficient usage of resources.
- Provide input to sales plans based on experience. Implement action plans to achieve sales targets for assigned businesses/territories.
- Track self/team progress against key performance indicators and sales plans. Prioritize and review daily sales activities performed.
- Call/visit existing and prospective customers to solicit orders, gain demonstrations and quotation opportunities. Conduct product demonstrations and emphasize saleable features/customer benefits.
- Prepare quotation/tender prices, delivery, and commercial terms in accordance with company policies.
- Report on the activities and products of the competitors
- Record sales data for reporting and tracking purposes. Maintain relevant customer data in appropriate customer relationship management databases.
- Respond to customer orders and queries. Inform current and prospective customers of promotions and new/upgraded products.
- Work with internal stakeholders to ensure timely delivery or installation of products/systems. Support internal stakeholders in relationship development with key customers.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd. Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI