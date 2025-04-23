Tuyển Key Account Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Key Account Tại Navigos Search
- Hồ Chí Minh: Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Key Account Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Responsibilities:
1. Direct Trade Management:
• Develop and maintain a comprehensive understanding of Direct Trade (DT) customers.
• Ensure the right product assortment and stock levels in stores by aligning Automatic Replenishment System (ARS) Purchase Orders (POs) and Manual POs.
• Map all products to DT customer stores as per the national Category Account Manager (CAM) listings.
• Update and revise Minimum Buy Quantities (MBQs) in the client master.
2. Distribution Management:
• Coordinate timely deliveries of goods to DT customers according to PO specifications, collaborating with the Customer Development Operations (CDO) Category Manager (CM) as needed.
• Address and escalate any distribution issues related to product availability with stockists and warehouses.
• Track assortment and stock levels through Retail Execution (RE).
3. In-Store Management:
• Work with the local in-store team to develop effective Point of Purchase (POP) solutions.
• Conduct market updates by gathering competitive information on:
• New products
• Promotional activities
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Navigos Search Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Fixed 13th month salary and performance bonus
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Navigos Search
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
