Tuyển Key Account Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Responsibilities:

1. Direct Trade Management:

• Develop and maintain a comprehensive understanding of Direct Trade (DT) customers.

• Ensure the right product assortment and stock levels in stores by aligning Automatic Replenishment System (ARS) Purchase Orders (POs) and Manual POs.

• Map all products to DT customer stores as per the national Category Account Manager (CAM) listings.

• Update and revise Minimum Buy Quantities (MBQs) in the client master.

2. Distribution Management:

• Coordinate timely deliveries of goods to DT customers according to PO specifications, collaborating with the Customer Development Operations (CDO) Category Manager (CM) as needed.

• Address and escalate any distribution issues related to product availability with stockists and warehouses.

• Track assortment and stock levels through Retail Execution (RE).

3. In-Store Management:

• Work with the local in-store team to develop effective Point of Purchase (POP) solutions.

• Conduct market updates by gathering competitive information on:

• New products

• Promotional activities