Tuyển Key Account AQUA Electrical Appliances Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Key Account Tại AQUA Electrical Appliances Vietnam Co., Ltd.
- Hà Nội: Floor 16th, Detech II Tower, 107 Nguyen Phong Sac, Cau Giay, Ha Noi
Mô Tả Công Việc Key Account Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
In charge of Modern Trade sales channel:
1. SALES REVENUE
- Push Sales-in, sell-out to achieve the sales target.
- Collaborate with sales team & internal teams for implementing marketing/sales scheme/trade promotion to maximize the sales revenue.
2. ACCOUNT MANAGEMENT
- Build and maintain strong relationships with key clients, identifying opportunities for upselling & cross-selling, and ensuring customer satisfaction.
- Store visit to collect market information, resolve problems/complaints.
- Discuss and negotiate with clients for sell out tie-up pushing, implement sell out activities scheduled to ensure excellent sales execution.
3. SALES PLANNING & MANAGEMENT
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại AQUA Electrical Appliances Vietnam Co., Ltd. Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại AQUA Electrical Appliances Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
