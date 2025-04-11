Tuyển Key Account AQUA Electrical Appliances Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

In charge of Modern Trade sales channel:

1. SALES REVENUE

- Push Sales-in, sell-out to achieve the sales target.

- Collaborate with sales team & internal teams for implementing marketing/sales scheme/trade promotion to maximize the sales revenue.

2. ACCOUNT MANAGEMENT

- Build and maintain strong relationships with key clients, identifying opportunities for upselling & cross-selling, and ensuring customer satisfaction.

- Store visit to collect market information, resolve problems/complaints.

- Discuss and negotiate with clients for sell out tie-up pushing, implement sell out activities scheduled to ensure excellent sales execution.

3. SALES PLANNING & MANAGEMENT