Tuyển Key Account Diana Unicharm JSC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1,500 - 2,000 USD

Diana Unicharm JSC
Ngày đăng tuyển: 05/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 07/03/2025
Diana Unicharm JSC

Key Account

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Key Account Tại Diana Unicharm JSC

Mức lương
1,500 - 2,000 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: CT KCN Vĩnh Tuy, Vĩnh Hưng, Hoàng Mai, Hà Nội, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Key Account Với Mức Lương 1,500 - 2,000 USD

Official Store Management
1. Execute commercial and merchandising tasks base on E-Commerce strategy and budget approved. Recommend to E- Commerce Manager about the plan to develop E-Commerce business.
2. Maintain and develop partnership with E-Commerce partners.
3. Negotiation with partners to execute trade term approved and develop growth sales target, quarterly and monthly review to keep track.
4. Follow up with EC partners on daily and weekly basis about issues related to our online stores, including create and manage new information sheet to EC website, product promotion schedule, promotion program update, livestream schedule and regular marketing campaign
5. Product research and analysis historical online sales data to gather forecast sell in with partners before each campaigns.
6. Monitoring of inventory for partners and work with ECommer Supervisor and Logictics team on accurately transportation information to partners
7. Handle order status, product availability and/or product question, need and requirement of the E- commerce retail partners and their system in depth
8. Brief and planning with CM to control Digital Agency to optimize traffic and conversion rate
9. Conducting regular analysis on sales, traffic, conversion and customer funnel. Driving and sharing insight to guide online promotional and online marketing report input to CM and agency

Với Mức Lương 1,500 - 2,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Diana Unicharm JSC Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Thưởng
- Salary & Bonus: Attractive, competitive. (bonus: Public holidays, Tet Bonus with the rate from 2.0 of monthly salary and up, another bonus...) - Performance Appraisal: 1times/year & the other salary adjustment/increase according to the Company poli

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Diana Unicharm JSC

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Diana Unicharm JSC

Diana Unicharm JSC

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Vinh Tuy Industrial Zone, Linh Nam, Hoang Mai, Hanoi

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

