Tuyển Key Account Diana Unicharm JSC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1,500 - 2,000 USD

Official Store Management

1. Execute commercial and merchandising tasks base on E-Commerce strategy and budget approved. Recommend to E- Commerce Manager about the plan to develop E-Commerce business.

2. Maintain and develop partnership with E-Commerce partners.

3. Negotiation with partners to execute trade term approved and develop growth sales target, quarterly and monthly review to keep track.

4. Follow up with EC partners on daily and weekly basis about issues related to our online stores, including create and manage new information sheet to EC website, product promotion schedule, promotion program update, livestream schedule and regular marketing campaign

5. Product research and analysis historical online sales data to gather forecast sell in with partners before each campaigns.

6. Monitoring of inventory for partners and work with ECommer Supervisor and Logictics team on accurately transportation information to partners

7. Handle order status, product availability and/or product question, need and requirement of the E- commerce retail partners and their system in depth

8. Brief and planning with CM to control Digital Agency to optimize traffic and conversion rate

9. Conducting regular analysis on sales, traffic, conversion and customer funnel. Driving and sharing insight to guide online promotional and online marketing report input to CM and agency