Tuyển Key Account Korean Air Cargo làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 700 - 900 USD

Korean Air Cargo
Ngày đăng tuyển: 13/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 12/04/2025
Korean Air Cargo

Key Account

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Key Account Tại Korean Air Cargo

Mức lương
700 - 900 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Mới tốt nghiệp
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Korean Airlines Hanoi Branch in Noi Bai Airport

Mô Tả Công Việc Key Account Với Mức Lương 700 - 900 USD

Job Descriptions
- Making cargo loading plans and managing space of freighter or passenger flight.
- Supervising ground handling company to make sure they follow Korean Air procedures.
- Handling documents (checking and correction)
- Other tasks as assigned by managers
Company and Location
- Korean Airlines Cargo - Hanoi Branch in Noi Bai Airport

Với Mức Lương 700 - 900 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Job Requirements
- Fluent in both oral and written English.
- Bachelor Degree or similar degree.
- With good customer relations.
- Willing to work under shift schedule including night time, weekends and public holidays.
- The successful candidate will commence work in the position as soon as possible.
- Salary Range: Based on Korean Air’s regulation.
- Experienced is not required (Prefer Fresh Graduates)

Tại Korean Air Cargo Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Korean Air Cargo

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Korean Air Cargo

Korean Air Cargo

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Room 346, ALS terminal, Noi Bai International Airport

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

