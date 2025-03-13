Tuyển Key Account Korean Air Cargo làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 700 - 900 USD

Mức lương 700 - 900 USD Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Mới tốt nghiệp

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Korean Airlines Hanoi Branch in Noi Bai Airport

Mô Tả Công Việc Key Account Với Mức Lương 700 - 900 USD

Job Descriptions

- Making cargo loading plans and managing space of freighter or passenger flight.

- Supervising ground handling company to make sure they follow Korean Air procedures.

- Handling documents (checking and correction)

- Other tasks as assigned by managers

Company and Location

- Korean Airlines Cargo - Hanoi Branch in Noi Bai Airport

Với Mức Lương 700 - 900 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Job Requirements

- Fluent in both oral and written English.

- Bachelor Degree or similar degree.

- With good customer relations.

- Willing to work under shift schedule including night time, weekends and public holidays.

- The successful candidate will commence work in the position as soon as possible.

- Salary Range: Based on Korean Air’s regulation.

- Experienced is not required (Prefer Fresh Graduates)

Tại Korean Air Cargo Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Korean Air Cargo

