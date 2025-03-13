Tuyển Key Account Korean Air Cargo làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 700 - 900 USD

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Key Account Tại Korean Air Cargo
Mức lương
700 - 900 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Mới tốt nghiệp
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hà Nội: Korean Airlines Hanoi Branch in Noi Bai Airport
Mô Tả Công Việc Key Account Với Mức Lương 700 - 900 USD
Job Descriptions
- Making cargo loading plans and managing space of freighter or passenger flight.
- Supervising ground handling company to make sure they follow Korean Air procedures.
- Handling documents (checking and correction)
- Other tasks as assigned by managers
Company and Location
- Korean Airlines Cargo - Hanoi Branch in Noi Bai Airport
Với Mức Lương 700 - 900 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Job Requirements
- Fluent in both oral and written English.
- Bachelor Degree or similar degree.
- With good customer relations.
- Willing to work under shift schedule including night time, weekends and public holidays.
- The successful candidate will commence work in the position as soon as possible.
- Salary Range: Based on Korean Air’s regulation.
- Experienced is not required (Prefer Fresh Graduates)
Tại Korean Air Cargo Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
