Tuyển Market Research Vio Travel làm việc tại Quốc tế thu nhập 600 - 800 USD

Tuyển Market Research Vio Travel làm việc tại Quốc tế thu nhập 600 - 800 USD

Vio Travel
Ngày đăng tuyển: 14/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 16/03/2025
Vio Travel

Market Research

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Market Research Tại Vio Travel

Mức lương
600 - 800 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Quốc tế: International

Mô Tả Công Việc Market Research Với Mức Lương 600 - 800 USD

Vio Travel is the first virtual Destination Management Company in Asia/Pacific, offering a curated collection of the finest travel experiences, unique hotels, and tailor-made travel packages across the region. We are committed to delivering exceptional service and seamless experiences for our clients, with a focus on group travel bookings.
We are currently seeking a Group Travel Specialist to serve as the primary point of contact for our global network of agents handling group bookings. In this role, you will be responsible for designing customized group itineraries, preparing competitive group quotations, coordinating with suppliers, and ensuring flawless execution of group travel arrangements.
Responsibilities
Agent Liaison and Group Booking Management:
• Serve as the main contact for agent bookings within the designated territory, fostering strong relationships and providing personalized support.
• Collaborate with agents to understand their clients' group travel preferences and requirements, developing customized trip plans and preparing accurate quotations accordingly.

Với Mức Lương 600 - 800 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Vio Travel Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Vio Travel

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Vio Travel

Vio Travel

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: WeWork HCMC

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-market-research-thu-nhap-600-800-thang-tai-quoc-te-job300013
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ NHẬN THỨC MÁY HORUS AI
Tuyển Market Research CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ NHẬN THỨC MÁY HORUS AI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ NHẬN THỨC MÁY HORUS AI
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Tuyển Market Research Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Meey Land
Tuyển Market Research Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Meey Land làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Meey Land
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Saigon Beer - Alcohol - Beverage Corporation (Sabeco)
Tuyển Market Research Saigon Beer - Alcohol - Beverage Corporation (Sabeco) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Saigon Beer - Alcohol - Beverage Corporation (Sabeco)
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng
Tuyển Market Research Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng
Tuyển Market Research Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Jabil Vietnam Company Limited
Tuyển Market Research Jabil Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1 - 15 USD
Jabil Vietnam Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 1 - 15 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Egis Pharmaceuticals Private Limited Company ( Hungary)
Tuyển Market Research Egis Pharmaceuticals Private Limited Company ( Hungary) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Egis Pharmaceuticals Private Limited Company ( Hungary)
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FE CREDIT
Tuyển Market Research FE CREDIT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
FE CREDIT
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Hitachi Energy Vietnam
Tuyển Market Research Hitachi Energy Vietnam làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Hitachi Energy Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Bắc Ninh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Viettel Burundi – Công Ty Con Của Tập Đoàn Viettel Tại Cộng Hoà Burundi
Tuyển Lập trình viên Android Công Ty Viettel Burundi – Công Ty Con Của Tập Đoàn Viettel Tại Cộng Hoà Burundi làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 2,500 USD
Công Ty Viettel Burundi – Công Ty Con Của Tập Đoàn Viettel Tại Cộng Hoà Burundi
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Hà Nội Quốc tế Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển Tới 2,500 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm Jaspal Company Limited
Tuyển Product Marketing Jaspal Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 600 - 800 USD
Jaspal Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 07/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Hà Nội Cần Thơ Còn 17 ngày để ứng tuyển 600 - 800 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SUGANUMA GROUP
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế CÔNG TY TNHH SUGANUMA GROUP làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 600 - 800 USD
CÔNG TY TNHH SUGANUMA GROUP
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển 600 - 800 USD Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ NHẬN THỨC MÁY HORUS AI
Tuyển Market Research CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ NHẬN THỨC MÁY HORUS AI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ NHẬN THỨC MÁY HORUS AI
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Tuyển Market Research Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Meey Land
Tuyển Market Research Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Meey Land làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Meey Land
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Saigon Beer - Alcohol - Beverage Corporation (Sabeco)
Tuyển Market Research Saigon Beer - Alcohol - Beverage Corporation (Sabeco) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Saigon Beer - Alcohol - Beverage Corporation (Sabeco)
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng
Tuyển Market Research Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng
Tuyển Market Research Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Jabil Vietnam Company Limited
Tuyển Market Research Jabil Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1 - 15 USD
Jabil Vietnam Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 1 - 15 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Egis Pharmaceuticals Private Limited Company ( Hungary)
Tuyển Market Research Egis Pharmaceuticals Private Limited Company ( Hungary) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Egis Pharmaceuticals Private Limited Company ( Hungary)
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FE CREDIT
Tuyển Market Research FE CREDIT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
FE CREDIT
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Hitachi Energy Vietnam
Tuyển Market Research Hitachi Energy Vietnam làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Hitachi Energy Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Bắc Ninh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Market Research Vio Travel làm việc tại Quốc tế thu nhập 600 - 800 USD Vio Travel
600 - 800 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm