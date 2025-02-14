Tuyển Market Research Vio Travel làm việc tại Quốc tế thu nhập 600 - 800 USD

Vio Travel is the first virtual Destination Management Company in Asia/Pacific, offering a curated collection of the finest travel experiences, unique hotels, and tailor-made travel packages across the region. We are committed to delivering exceptional service and seamless experiences for our clients, with a focus on group travel bookings.

We are currently seeking a Group Travel Specialist to serve as the primary point of contact for our global network of agents handling group bookings. In this role, you will be responsible for designing customized group itineraries, preparing competitive group quotations, coordinating with suppliers, and ensuring flawless execution of group travel arrangements.

Responsibilities

Agent Liaison and Group Booking Management:

• Serve as the main contact for agent bookings within the designated territory, fostering strong relationships and providing personalized support.

• Collaborate with agents to understand their clients' group travel preferences and requirements, developing customized trip plans and preparing accurate quotations accordingly.